Will There Be Casa Amor In Love Island All Stars This Year?

Love Island All Stars has got everyone talking. Hosted by Maya Jama in South Africa, the first ever All Stars series – which sees the stars of previous series return to the villa for a second shot at love – has featured twists and turns, bombshell arrivals and love triangles. But as the show crosses the half-way mark, fans have been left with one burning question: is Casa Amor going to be part of Love Island All Stars?

What is Casa Amor?

Since it was first introduced on series three in 2017, Casa Amor has been a mid-series staple on Love Island, and a huge favourite among fans. It sees the introduction of a second villa, with the boys and girls split up for a number of days into different houses. Here, they’re introduced to five new members of the opposite sex and given time to get to know them. It’s the ultimate test of, as Georgia Steel would put it, loyalty. Will the islanders stick with their partners, or return home with someone new?

Here’s everything you need to know…

When is Casa Amor on Love Island All Stars?

Unfortunately, when it comes to Casa Amor on All Stars, viewers will be disappointed. Executive producer Mike Spencer told The Sun that this series of Love Island would not feature Casa Amor due to the show’s short-than-average run time. 'Casa Amor, as we know and love it, doesn’t really work for a five-week run because you need time to bed in, get to know each other, see if they are for you and if you want to switch it up,' he said. 'Not having Casa gives us a way to shake it up and bring in new islanders in different ways.'

So, what is the All Stars 'twist' if not Casa Amor?

Still, Mike did tease viewers that there could be 'another big twist' at the show’s halfway mark instead. Some fans have theorised that the show's dumped islanders (Demi Jones, Luis Morrison, Liberty Poole, Mitchel Taylor, Hannah Elizabeth and Tyler Cruickshank) could return to the show in a separate villa to rival the main house.

'They’re chucking away these all stars way too easily. Are they sending them all back in for Casa Amor?' one fan queried on X.

When does Love Island All Stars finish?