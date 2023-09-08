Who Is Beyonce’s Hot Renaissance Tour Bodyguard?

Queen Bey's Renaissance World Tour is back in the headlines, and this time it's got nothing to do with the singer herself. In fact, it's Beyonce's hot bodyguard who has the internet in a flurry.

A viral video clip shows one of her bodyguards smirk when Beyonce sings, ‘Look around everybody on mute’ from her song 'Energy' and the crowd falls silent. It's taken from her show in Washington DC on Monday night and suddenly everybody wants to know who the bodyguard is and why all her security staff are 'randomly hot'.

Well, good news for Beyonce's hot bodyguard fans. We've found out who he is – the man in question is called James Plaza and he's a professional bodybuilder who has competed in and won several competitions. It appears that he's gone private on social media after receiving an influx of followers, messages and a rather surprising rush of attention from Bey fans around the world. We can't really blame him for that.

And this isn't the first clip to go viral from Beyonce's tour, either. First we had her 11-year-old daughter Blue Ivy's surprise dance cameos in shows around the world, which fans were enamoured by. Then we had snippets of Bey's award-winning performances, incredible set design and heavy duty costumes, all of which were shared so many times it felt like we were there ourselves.

What Beyonce and her team probably didn't see taking the internet by storm is the popularity of her handsome security team. We're not complaining!

There's a reason we call her Queen Bey, and when she's not providing hot security guards, she's literally paying for her fans to be able to attend her shows. The singer also hit headlines this week for forking out $100k (admittedly not breaking the bank for Bey) to keep the Washington Metro open for an extra hour so that her fans could get home safely after the start of the concert was delayed due to adverse weather conditions. The metro service confirmed that the additional hour of operation was 'funded by the [Renaissance] Tour to cover the $100,000 cost to run more trains, keep all 98 stations open for customers to exit and other operational expenses'.

According to Pop Crave the tour - which continues in the US until October – has now made Beyoncé the female artist with the highest-grossing tour shows in history after earning over $16.5m for each date at New Jersey's MetLife Stadium.