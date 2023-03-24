Have These Two Season 10 MAFS Australia Stars Just Confirmed Their Romance?

Married At First Sight fans are in for more drama – and this time, the camera’s aren’t running.

Contestants Jesse Burford and Janelle Han were spotted looking very cosy together whilst at a recent music festival, after it was revealed their ex-partners had cheated with each other during an episode of the Australian series of the show which aired in the UK this week.

The duo were spotted holding hands at Falls Festival in Perth earlier this year, leaving fans surprised at this potential post-show romance.

And making the twist even more surprising is that fact that both of their partners from the experiment – Jesse’s wife Claire Nomarhas and Janelle’s husband Adam Seed – were infamously said to have hooked up with each other early on in series 10 (which is currently airing on Channel 4).

Jesse and Janelle were spotted arriving at the festival behind co-stars Tahnee Cook and Ollie Skelton (who are still loved-up three months after filming their final vows).

And it’s not the only time the pair have sent rumours swirling. Earlier this month, the pair were spotted by fans enjoying a sweet date together.

The sighting comes after Jesse told Daily Mail Australia that his friendship with influencer Janelle was reaching new heights – following his wife Claire’s alleged betrayal.

He revealed, ‘The strongest connection I’ve made with anyone in this cast is definitely Janelle. We went through the same thing [ being cheated on ] and we are both from the same city.’

The marriage celebrant also opened up about how he was left ‘isolated’ whilst filming the show, before adding that things are finally looking up for him since filming wrapped in December.

‘I felt like Claire very much enjoyed having her own space and me not being in it. I felt like I didn’t have a best friend on MAFS,’ he revealed, adding ‘My best friend, who was supposed to be my wife, kissed another dude and then didn’t honour my request to leave, and made me freaking stay and have to endure a redemption arc for her.’

Earlier this month, Grazia spoke to relationship expert Mel Schilling - who warned that the show would be bringing some shocking twists.