All The Celebrities That Have EGOT Status

Awards season has well and truly started, which brings with it celebration, disappointment and plenty of new records. And as of this year, Elton John, has become the 19th person to ever achieve EGOT status. He won the 'Outstanding Variety Special' Emmy for his film Elton John Live: Farewell From Dodgers Stadium.

So far this year, we've seen thousands of stars line up to find out who's won big at the Emmys, the Golden Globes and the Critics Choice Awards. We've admired their achievements, analysed their outfits , and we've even tried to lip read their private conversations . And the Oscars, BRITs and BAFTAs are still to come...

But what exactly is an EGOT? And why is it such a coveted accolade? Here's everything you need to know.

What is an EGOT?

EGOT is an acronym for Emmys, Grammy, Oscar and Tony Award and it is the designation given to people who have won all four of the major American art awards. Thes awards honour outstanding achievements in television, recording, film, and Broadway theatre. Achieving the EGOT has been referred to as the 'grand slam' of American show business.

As of 2024, 19 people have achieved competitive EGOT status and six others have done so with honorary or special awards.

Which celebrities have won EGOT status?

Composer and producer Richard Rogers won an Emmy in 1962, a Grammy in 1960, an Oscar in 1946 and a Tony in 1950. He was 59 years old at the time.

Actress Helen Hayes won an Emmy in 1953, a Grammy in 1977, an Oscar in 1932 and a Tony in 1947. She was 76 years old at the time.

Actress and singer Rita Moreno won an Emmy in 1977, a Grammy in 1972, an Oscar in 1962 and a Tony in 1975. She was 45 years old at the time.

Actor and director John Gielgud won an Emmy in 1991, a Grammy in 1979, an Oscar in 1982 and a Tony in 1961. He was 87 years old at the time.

Actress Audrey Hepburn won an Emmy in 1993, a Grammy in 1994, an Oscar in 1954 and a Tony in 1954. She was 63 years old at the time.

Composer Marvin Hamlisch won an Emmy in 1995, a Grammy in 1974, an Oscar in 1974 and a Tony in 1976. He was 51 years old at the time.

Orchestrator, composer and conductor Jonathan Tunick won an Emmy in 1982, a Grammy in 1988, an Oscar in 1978 and a Tony in 1997. He was 59 years old at the time.

Writer and director Mel Brooks won an Emmy in 1967, a Grammy in 1998, an Oscar in 1969 and a Tony in 2001. He was 74 years old at the time.

Director and comedian Mike Nichols won an Emmy in 2001, a Grammy in 1961, an Oscar in 1968 and a Tony in 1964. He was 69 at the time.

Comedian, actress and producer Whoopi Goldberg won an Emmy in 2002, a Grammy in 1986, an Oscar in 1991 and a Tony in 2002. She was 46 years old at the time.

Producer Scott Rudin won an Emmy in 1984, a Grammy in 2012, an Oscar in 2008 and a Tony in 1994. He was 53 at the time.

Composer Robert Lopez won an Emmy in 2008, a Grammy in 2012, an Oscar in 2014 and a Tony in 2004. He was 39 at the time and remains the youngest person to win the EGOT.

Composer and producer Andrew Lloyd Webber won an Emmy in 2018, a Grammy in 1980, an Oscar in 1997 and a Tony in 1980. He was 70 years old.

Lyricist and producer Tim Rice won an Emmy in 2018, a Grammy in 1980, an Oscar in 1993 and a Tony in 1980. He was 73 years old.

Singer and producer John Legend won an Emmy in 2018, a Grammy in 2006, an Oscar in 2015 and a Tony in 2017. He was 39 years old at the time.

Composer and producer Alan Menken won an Emmy in 20200, a Grammy in 1991, an Oscar in 1990 and a Tony in 2012. He was 70 at the time.

Singer, actress and producer Jennifer Hudson won an Emmy in 2021, a Grammy in 2009, an Oscar in 2007 and a Tony in 2022. She was 40 at the time.

Actress Viola Davis won an Emmy in 2015, a Grammy in 2023, an Oscar in 2017 and a Tony in 2001. She was 57 at the time.