Alec Baldwin Settles Wrongful Death Lawsuit With Family Of Shot Cinematographer Halyna Hutchins — Filming Set To Resume In January

The family of Halyna Hutchins, the cinematographer killed on the Rust movie set in 2021, and Alec Baldwin have reached an undisclosed settlement in the wrongful death lawsuit filed against the actor and others, according to a statement released by the actor’s attorney.

What's more, filming is set to resume in January next year, with all the 'principal players on board', according to Matthew Hutchins, widower of Halyna. Matthew will be an executive producer on the film and receive a portion of the profits, the statement adds. Director Joel Souza, who was also injured in the shooting, is expected to return to finish the project.

The horrific details of cinematographer Halyna Hutchens's death onset of the film Rust remain appalling to recall. On 21 October last year, Alec Baldwin was rehearsing a scene that involved 'cross drawing' a revolver and pointing it toward the camera lens on the set of Rust, a Western being filmed in New Mexico. The assistant director announced that it was a 'cold gun', indicating that it contained no live rounds and was safe to handle. Then, as Baldwin practiced his scene in the ramshackle 19th-century church being used for filming, the gun went off.

It struck Halyna, 42, in the chest and director Joel, 48, in the shoulder. Halyna was airlifted to a hospital in Albuquerque, where she died. Joel was taken by ambulance to a hospital in Santa Fe and was released the next day.

The fact that filming is set to resume is remarkable. The trauma suffered by the crew and cast is hard to imagine.

Halyna who had also worked on feature film Archenemy, had been described as a 'rising star' by American Cinematographer in 2019. She had also previously worked as an investigative reporter in Europe.