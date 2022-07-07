Meet Akshata Murthy, The Millionaire Wife Of Rishi Sunak

Rishi Sunak, former Chancellor of the Exchequer, was thrust into the national spotlight at the start of the coronavirus pandemic thanks to his crucial role attempting to manage the economy throughout. He has been dubbed a 'political rising star' and is the rumoured next Prime Minister. Now, following his resignation from the cabinet and rumours Boris could be ousted at any moment, bets are on that he will be in the running to take over as leader.

Many were not aware of his existence before he was hired as a replacement for Sajid Javid, but he became a Conservative poster boy overnight in 2020, with many think pieces focusing on a growing number of unlikely crushes on the Richmond Yorks MP. But he is already taken, having married Akshata Murthy in a two-day ceremony in 2009, in Bangalore.

Who is Rishi Sunak's millionaire wife?

Akshata met Rishi while studying at Stanford – Rishi had won a Fulbright scholarship – with Tatler describing her as ‘an artistic and fashion-loving student with a deep passion for India’s traditional craftsmanship.’

But she was so much more than that: the 42-year-old daughter of Narayana Murthy, one of India’s richest men, she was part of an impressive dynasty. And her own personal fortune has been underestimated until recently.

What is Rishi Sunak's wife's net worth?

Rishi and Akshata's wealth has become a bone of contention as the country struggles to get by with the cost of living crisis. And the pair have recently been seen attending events at the pricey private members' club LouLou's.

Rishi has an estimated net worth or £200million according to The Sun, while Akshata's is reported to be £500million. The couple own ‘at least four properties’, including a £7 million house in Kensington where they live with their two children, Krishna and Anoushka, according to The Times.

Why does Rishi Sunak's wife have non dom status?

Akshata was revealed to have non-dom status in the UK in April after a particularly scandalous rumour that she uses said statis to avoid tax - non-dom status basically means she doesn't have to pay UK tax on income from foreign investments, rental payments on overseas properties or bank interest. Non-dom status also allows you to avoid paying UK inheritance tax.

Akshata Murty is a citizen of India, the country of her birth and parent’s home,' her spokesperson said. 'India does not allow its citizens to hold the citizenship of another country simultaneously. So, according to British law, Ms Murty is treated as non-domiciled for UK tax purposes. She has always and will continue to pay UK taxes on all her UK income.'

It has been estimated that Akshata may have been able to save £20million through having non-dom status. This is based off of her 5.4bn Indian rupees (£54.5m) earnings in dividends from Infosys over the last seven and a half years.

Akshata's father Narayana co-founded IT company Infosys in 1981 and it has been reported that Akshata holds £430 million in shares in her family's firm, which makes her richer than the Queen. The business currently has an office in Moscow, which has led to many people questioning their presence in Russia in light of recent events.

Does Rishi Sunak's wife do business with Russia?

After Russia invaded Ukraine and Rishi urged UK businesses to ' think very carefully about their investments in Russia and how they may aid the Putin regime', it was questioned whether his wife and family were actually benefiting from business with Russia themselves.

When asked about his wife's shares, Rishi told reporters: 'I'm an elected politician and I'm here to talk to you about what I'm responsible for. My wife is not,' and denied he or his family were profiting from any business with Russia. 'I really don't think that's the case,' he said.

A spokesperson for Infosys told Sky News: "Infosys supports and advocates for peace between Russia and Ukraine. Infosys has a small team of employees based out of Russia, that services some of our global clients, locally. We do not have any active business relationships with local Russian enterprises.'

What is Rishi Sunak's wifes' business?

Akshata has been shot by Vogue India, and runs Akshata Designs. ‘I'm about the story behind a particular garment, its authenticity, craftsmanship and protecting a rich heritage’, she told the magazine in 2011.

In 2016, Akshata's mother Sudha was at Heathrow airport and was asked to leave the business class queue by two women who assumed that her simple sari meant that she was flying economy, which they referred to as ‘cattle class’.