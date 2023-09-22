Who Is Rich Paul, Adele’s New Boyfriend?

The internet are falling more in love with the couple of the moment, Adele and Rich Paul. And now they've sparked marriage or engagement rumours when Adele called the sports agent her 'husband' during her Las Vegas residency this month.

In a viral clip, one fan asked Adele if she could marry her during the show and the singer said, 'You can’t marry me, I’m straight, my love. And my husband’s here tonight.' And back in August, Adele said to a pregnant fan, 'I really want to be a mum again soon, so I’ve actually been writing a list [of baby names].'

Now everyone wants to know everything about her new (or not so new) man – and luckily for you, we have all the details.

Who is Rich Paul?

Rich Paul is a high-profile American sports agent. He is one of the sports world’s most prominent figures and has represented some of the biggest NBA stars. In 2012 he founded his own sports agency, Klutch Sports Group, and has signed big basketball stars from Ben Simmons to Lebron James.

In a New Yorker profile published in May last year, Paul was described as ‘Absolutely unrelenting in getting players what they want and will use every means necessary to do that.’ He met his first and biggest client Lebron James in 2002 whilst they were both waiting for an airplane flight. He impressed him and began working with James closely after he was drafted into the NBA. He has also considered as one of the world’s most influential people by many reputable magazines.

There have also been reports that Roc Lit 101 – the publishing company of Jay Z’s Roc Nation Label – as gained Paul’s life story for a memoir. ‘Lucky Me’ will chronicle Paul’s tough childhood in Cleveland and his rise as a sports agent.

How old is Rich Paul?

Rich Paul is 41 years old.

Where is Rich Paul from?

Although Rich currently resides in Beverly Hills, his home town is Cleveland, Ohio.

How long have Rich Paul and Adele been dating for?

Rumours of the pair dating began back in July 2021 after they were spotted together courtside at the NBA finals.

Not long after this outing, PageSix reported that a source revealed the duo were ‘definitely dating’ and had been for a ‘few months.’ It has been speculated that they were dating since the first half of 2021.

The couple tend to keep their relationship private but Adele does give glimpses into their sweet relationship on Instagram (see above Instagram post for wholesome moments.) They have now confirmed they have moved in together so this seems to be a serious long term relationship.

This relationship comes after Adele finalised her divorce from Simon Konecki in March 2021.

What is Rich Paul’s net worth?

As of 2021, Rich Paul is estimated to be worth $100m. Over the years it is reported he has generated $1 billion in deals!