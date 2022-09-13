What Actors Said About The Queen At The Emmy Awards

The Emmy Awards 2022, honouring the best TV of the past year, took place on Monday evening in Los Angeles. The awards came as the world came to terms with the news that the Queen had died, the longest-serving British monarch in history.

In response, BAFTA cancelled it's annual pre-Emmys tea party in Los Angeles, releasing the following statement: 'We are deeply saddened by the death of Her Majesty The Queen, whose close association with BAFTA spanned 50 years. Our thoughts are with BAFTA’s President HRH The Duke of Cambridge and the Royal Family, to whom we offer our deepest sympathy.

On the Emmys red carpet, British actor Hannah Waddingham, who was nominated for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her role in hit show Ted Lasso, told Variety she was 'upset at how deeply upset I was’ at the news. ‘It makes me emotional to think about it,' she said.

‘I sat with my dad on the sofa and I watched it all night until I couldn’t keep my eyes open because I couldn’t believe it ‘It is like a grandmother dying. It hit me far worse than I thought it would and the enormous pressure that our king has on his shoulders now.’

Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynsey who is from New Zealand, which is part of the Commonwealth, also paid tribute to the Royal Family on the red carpet, saying: 'It's so sad. I feel for her family. I feel for anyone's family who loses someone.'

Some viewers were surprised that the Queen was not included in the ceremony's 'in memoriam' section, deeming it a 'snub', however the tribute is dedicated to honouring individuals from the entertainment industry.

What did Succession's Jesse Armstrong and Brian Cox say about King Charles?

Accepting the award for Best Drama, Succession creator Jesse Armstrong said: 'Big week for successions. New King in the UK, this for us. Evidently a little bit more voting for us than Prince Charles. I’m not saying we’re more legitimate in our position than he is, we’ll leave that to other people.'