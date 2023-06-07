Vogue Williams Uses These Three Products To Settle Her Kids Before Bed

If you’re one of Vogue Williams' one million Instagram followers then you’ll know she’s one for honesty – she’s never one to gate-keep her beauty recommendations. If she gives a product airtime? Then you best believe that swathes of loyal fans will be rushing to hit that check out button. Case in point - her sell-out fake tan brand which launched back in 2019. Bare by Vogue Williams has amassed an impressive amount of devotees who hail it as the most natural looking tan they’ve used, meaning it’s often out of stock. Vogue was also responsible for the flurry to grab the £30 Vitamin C serum she used during pregnancy – she told Grazia exclusively how it ‘helped her pigmentation.’

And the presenter and podcaster doesn’t just stop at the beauty buys either – Vogue is always willing to sing the praises about any products suited to her three young children Theodore, Gigi and Otto. Taking to TikTok this week, the star spotlighted three bath time products that are helping her children get bedtime ready – the Child’s Farm Bath Soak Lavender and Moon Milk, £6.50, Child’s Farm Sleep Mist Lavender and Moon Milk, £7.50, and Childs Farm Calming Massage Lotion, Lavender and Moon Milk, £7.50. They're part of a three step routine designed 'to create a more relaxing bedtime for you and your little ones.'

Vogue said: ‘Why did I choose Child's Farm? So, bath time has always been a big part of our day, and the kids absolutely love bath time. They love all the bubbles and splashing around, and then it kind of settles them for the night. I've been using Child's Farm since T was a baby. And I'll be honest, I first of all chose it because I loved the bottles. They were just really bright and colourful, and I love the look of them.’

She also revealed her favourite aspect of the Child's Farm products - their scent.

‘And then I smelt them - the fragrance from anything Child's Farm is just amazing. Our kids absolutely love going in the bath.'

While it’s important to note that Vogue’s video was marked as a paid advertisment, we know she’s one to be trusted when it comes to recommendations in the beauty and wellness sphere.

Shop: Vogue's Favourite Bath Time Products For Kids

Child's Farm Bath Soak Lavender and Moon Milk
Developed with sleep experts, this lavender and moon milk bath soak aids calm and relaxation.

Childs Farm Calming Massage Lotion, Lavender and Moon Milk
Step two. Gently massage this lotion onto your baby's skin post bath – they'll love the gentle

Child's Farm Sleep Mist Lavender and Moon Milk
Spritz this sleep mist all across bedding – the relaxing scent helps little ones to settle.