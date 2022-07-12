9 Best Vegan Multivitamins To Bring You Energy And Balance

There is no denying that a plant-based lifestyle will leave you glowing. A balanced vegan diet can provide everything that the body needs to thrive, but unfortunately, with new agriculture methods and other manufacturing processes, plants aren't as nutrient-dense as they once were. That's where multivitamins come in.

Multivitamins should be supplementary to a well-balanced diet - and are a great way to assist nutrient deficiencies where diets can't be exclusively relied on. Good quality supplements should be seen as a means to boost your health and not as a replacement to a wholefoods diet, however.

Regardless, most multivitamin supplements are not suitable for vegans or vegetarians as they contain animal products with ingredients such as fish oil in Omega-3 or gelatine in gummies or capsules.

Grazia spoke to nutritionist expert and founder of Eat Nourish and Glow, Jess Shand, who shared the benefits of taking supplements and why a vegan whole food diet isn't always enough to bridge the nutrient gaps.

'Taking supplements is not designed to replace real food and is not a magic solution to better health,' Jess tells us. 'However, the bottom line is that sadly our food is just not as nutrient-dense as we believe it to be and as it once was.'

The best Amazon Prime Day deals on vegan multivitamins

Did you know that Amazon Prime Day is happening right now? Running from 12-13 July, there are some fantastic deals to be had, including some great savings on vegan multivitamins. For more deals, check out our top picks.

'This is due to a number of factors, including intense farming techniques, nutrient-depleted soil making it less fertile and the over-use of pesticides and fertilisers. There are also hormone-disrupting pesticides in our fruit and vegetables. Even when it comes to organic versions (which are better in terms of toxin exposure), they're still not quite as nutrient-dense as we'd expect them to be.'

So despite our efforts to cook up a beautifully balanced wholefood meal due to modern agriculture techniques, we are still not able to get enough essential minerals and vitamins to allow our bodies and minds to thrive and reach their full potential.

Jess also says to keep in mind that when you are taking regular medication such as antibiotics or have consistently high-stress levels, this can also play a part in how effectively our bodies store, absorb, and retain nutrients from our food.

However, of course, it's not all doom and gloom. If you are exercising, taking time for yourself and eating a nutrient-dense diet and still feel low energy, multivitamins and supplements are an affordable and accessible way to give you that extra boost.

Some ingredients to look out for in supplements:

• Vitamin C boosts collagen production in the skin and is essential when it comes to supporting immunity.

• Vitamin B12 plays an important role in red blood cell formation, cell metabolism, nerve function and the production of DNA.

• Zinc is clinically proven to help maintain healthy and strong skin, hair and nails and due to its anti-inflammatory effects, zinc is especially beneficial for inflammatory skin conditions.

• Vitamin D is so essential that your body makes it by itself -- but only after skin exposure to sufficient sunlight. Your body also needs vitamin D to absorb calcium and promote bone growth.

• Astaxanthin which has been medically proven to help improve skin texture and elasticity.

• Selenium helps prevent damage to cells it stops free radical damage before premature wrinkles have a chance to form. It also helps to protect cell membranes against UV damage, inflammation and pigmentation.

• Vitamin A is scientifically proven to support healthy skin and hair as well as boosting your body’s natural immune defences.

• Vitamin E to protect cells from oxidative stress from blue light and pollution.

So are you keen to boost your energy? Shop our pick of the best vegan multivitamins made from quality ingredients that will help support a plant-based diet.

SHOP: The best vegan multivitamins

Gallery The best vegan multivitamins 1 of 9 CREDIT: Amazon These multivitamin tablets contain vitamin B12, D3, K2, zinc, iron, and other vital minerals and are an effective and convenient way for women to top their nutrient levels. Even though it is developed for vegans in mind, these supplements will benefit anyone who takes them. Plus, each bottle has half a year supply, with 180 tablets. 2 of 9 CREDIT: Holland & Barrett Together's B12 Complex is made with whole food and ocean sourced ingredients to create nutrients that are easily absorbed and gentle on the digestive system. Made with iron, zinc, iodine, vitamin B12, vitamin D3, plant cellulose and vitamin K2 this supplement offers essential minerals and vitamins to a plant-based diet. Each packet comes with 60 capsules that are easy to swallow and can be mixed with water too. 3 of 9 CREDIT: Holland & Barrett This vegan multivitamin from Holland & Barett's own brand is excellent for immune system support. Containing calcium, iron, zinc, folic acid, vitamin D and vitamin B1, this supplement will contribute to the normal function of the immune system. If you tend to get colds easily, then this would be a great way to boost your immune system. Each bottle has 120 tablets. 4 of 9 CREDIT: Superdrug Adult gummies are a great incentive to take your supplements. These multivitamins combine your daily vitamin and CBD intakes in one containing ingredients and vitamins such as CBD, calcium, phosphorus, vitamin A, B3, B6, B12, C, E, hemp extract, zinc, biotin, folic acid, and iodine. CBD helps provide relief from anxiety, depression and aids with sleep. These are the gummies for women, but there is a version for men here. 5 of 9 CREDIT: Manifesto These adult gummies will be easy to remember as you will look forward to the sweet but nutritious treat. They are free from additives, low in sugar, and come in a delicious cherry flavour. The Manifesto skin and hair gummies help with the normal collagen formation for radiant skin, strengthen your hair and nails and support hormone levels too. It is recommended that you take two a day, and each gummy is filled with vitamins A, B, C, and E. The container has 30 servings or 60 gummies. 6 of 9 CREDIT: Amazon Bioglan Women's Multivitamin is specifically formulated with essential vitamins and minerals to help support good daily health – including hormonal balance, energy metabolism and immune function. They are developed with essential nutrients such as vitamin B1 to reduce tiredness and fatigue, B12 for psychological function, vitamin D to help support healthy bones and vitamin C for a healthy immune system. It comes in three tasty flavours, including orange, blueberry and strawberry. The bottle comes with 60 soft gummies. 7 of 9 CREDIT: Amazon If you are pregnant and looking for a suitable multivitamin, we recommend the Prenatal Multivitamin Complex from TERRANOVA. This formula is developed with calcium, magnesium, iron, zinc, vitamin C, B1, B2, B4, B12, and folate, plus frozen kale for more iron intake. This product is made with pregnant and lactating women in mind, so you can have a supplement that reaches its true potential. The bottle contains 100 capsules that include no additives - just superfoods to help your body needs whilst you're growing a new life. Always speak to a medical practitioner before taking any supplements while pregnant. 8 of 9 CREDIT: Holland & Barrett Scientifically formulated to be one of the most efficient two-in-one multivitamin and hydration effervescent tablets on the market, these Phizz tablets dissolve in water and provide you with the fuel you need throughout the day. It has 19 essential vitamins and minerals: vitamins A, B, C, E, plus copper, zinc, biotin and folic acid for more natural energy. If you're someone whose energy dips often, then this will give you the boost you need. It is also suitable for post-workout or as a hangover cure. Each tube comes with 20 tablets. 9 of 9 CREDIT: Amazon The X Gold Health's Women's Mulitviamns are developed for women over 50 or experiencing menopause. It contains 27 multivitamins and minerals with iron with components such as vitamin D, C, A, B6, B9, B12, and zinc which help with bone, brain and immune support. The bottle contains 90 vegan capsules.

What vitamin is most essential for vegans to take?

Dr Miriam Adebibe a wellness doctor, a clinical fellow in bariatrics and the co-founder of skin clinic, Victor & Garth, explained to Grazia why it’s so important to make sure you’re getting the right vitamins if you’re vegan. Especially B12, which it’s thought that at least 40% of us are deficient in - especially if you are vegetarian or vegan as B12 is obtained by the body through animal protein.

'I think of Vitamin B as a youth vitamin’, Dr Mariam tells us. 'It’s required by every single cell in the body to divide and multiply, which means that if your cells are deficient in B12, every cell will multiply in a deficient state, and therefore produce further deficient cells.'

If you are lacking energy or feeling a little low these are common signs of a vitamin B12 deficiency that are easily be attributed to other factors. 'Vitamin B12, deficiency can wreak havoc with the body - if you’re deficient in B12, your cells will renew in a deficient state, resulting in new skin cells that are also deficient. Not only does vitamin B benefit the body and immune system, but it also increases mood, energy, metabolism and anxiety, plus it provides better focus and supports healthy hair skin and nails.'