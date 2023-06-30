  1. Home
Perfume Direct’s Sale Includes Your Favourite Designer Fragrances For Much Less Than Usual

These will take you from sunrise to sunset.

by Caitlin Casey |
Hugo Boss The Scent
Hugo Boss The Scent
Gucci Bloom
Gucci Bloom
Dolce And Gabbana Light Blue
Dolce And Gabbana Light Blue
Marc Jacobs Daisy Ever So Fresh
Marc Jacobs Daisy Ever So Fresh
Narciso Rodriguez Narciso Ambree
Narciso Rodriguez Narciso Ambree
Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess
Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess
Chloe Signature
Chloe Signature
Clinique Aromatics Elixir
Clinique Aromatics Elixir

You're never fully dressed without perfume and this fact is even truer in summer when we trade in our power suits and jumpers for sundresses and linen. With a heatwave on our hands, we all want to feel as fresh as possible, which is where a great summer fragrance comes in.

According to Perfume Direct, the scents of the summer are your obvious lighter floral and fruity choices like Hugo Boss' 'The Scent' or Dolce & Gabbana's 'Light Blue'. When evening comes and you want to feel a bit more sultry, lean towards warmer perfumes like Narciso Rodriguez's 'Narciso Ambree' and Estée Lauder's 'Bronze Goddess' that will instantly give you holiday vibes.

Not all of us have the same taste in perfumes; where some prefer summer fragrances that make you feel like you should be in the middle of a beach club, others want to feel like they're sipping an Aperol Spritz at sunset. Whether you're looking for something to upgrade your holiday perfume or you're looking for something to take you through every summer setting, Perfume Direct has everything you need (including the classics we all love).

Plus, with the summer sales starting now, you can even get a great deal on all your favourites. Here's what perfumes to spray all summer (and beyond) from Perfume Direct below.

SHOP: The Best Fragrances Of The Summer

1. Hugo Boss The Scent

Hugo Boss, The Scent

If you like to wear light perfume in the summer to feel floaty and fresh in the sun, then 'The

Hugo Boss, The Scent
2. Gucci Bloom

Gucci, Bloom

Gucci's perfume range is one of the most-searched online for a very good reason. With notes of

Gucci, Bloom
3. Dolce And Gabbana Light Blue

Dolce & Gabbana, Light Blue

This Dolce & Gabanna 'Light Blue' fragrance was released back in 2001 but its scent is truly

Dolce & Gabbana, Light Blue
4. Marc Jacobs Daisy Ever So Fresh

Marc Jacobs, Daisy Ever So Fresh

There may be nothing as joyful as the Marc Jacobs 'Daisy' collection for summer. This 'Ever So

Marc Jacobs, Daisy Ever So Fresh
5. Narciso Rodriguez Narciso Ambree

Narciso Rodriguez, Narciso Ambree

Contained in a most aesthetically-pleasing bottle, the Narciso Ambree sticks out as an amber

Narciso Rodriguez, Narciso Ambree
6. Estée Lauder Bronze Goddess

Estée Lauder, Bronze Goddess

The clue's in the name. This Estée Lauder perfume is made for those summer moments when you feel

Estée Lauder, Bronze Goddess
7. Chloe Signature

Chloe, Signature

You don't have to stray too far from classics in the summer, with the signature Chloe perfume

Chloe, Signature
8. Clinique Aromatics Elixir

Clinique, Aromatics Elixir

Even the bottle of this Clinique 'Aromatics Elixir' feels juicy and fresh. It is rich and

Clinique, Aromatics Elixir
