Meet The Mood-Boosting Beauty Products Loved By The Grazia Beauty Team

We do not blame you if you've come down with a serious case of the January blues. The gloomy days, chilly weather, and incessant rain – it’s almost unavoidable. If, like us on the Grazia Beauty team, you find yourself eagerly yearning for the touch of sunbeams on your skin and the pleasure of sipping a cold drink by the pool, fear not – we have a selection of products in our routines that will provide you with that instant mood lift. These are the little wonders that can make you eagerly jump out of bed, relish your skincare routine, or simply bask in that extra bit of confidence. From enchanting candles to indulgent creams, here are the cherished products adored by our beauty team.
Annie Visher - Acting Beauty Director
Come January, I swap fireside-scented candles for fragrances that remind me of summer – Mudd Club
With invigorating notes of vetiver and cedar at its heart, Sycomore is a lungful of forest air,
This versatile highlighter imparts a radiant glow, enhancing your complexion.
Rhode now has lip tints, and this is one of the favourites on the beauty desk.
Let the soothing blend transport you to a state of peace, it leaves the skin soft and supple and
This matcha contains caffeine and an amino acid called L-Theanine, allowing you to feel that boost
Few things can rival the feel-good factor of a gel manicure. I book in for a BIAB manicure every
Winter months are so harsh on the skin, this mist hydrates and soothes.
A pop of pink across my lips and cheeks is often all it takes to make me feel put together and
Hair needs some TLC? This mask adds volume and vitality, leaving your hair transformed.
The lightweight formula imparts a natural-looking tan, leaving you with a radiant complexion.
After a long day I'll fill my bath up with this.
This new release is a triple threat in mascara form – it lengthens, curls and volumises –
Rachael Martin - Junior Beauty Editor
Olverum’s essential oil-rich pillow mist (think lavender, bergamot and amyris) is my bedtime
This a must-have after a fresh manicure.
The invigorating scent and luxurious lather turn your shower into a spa-like experience.
If you’re a real lavender purist this naturally scented candle will impress. I light mine before I
This makes lightwork of makeup removal.
A sophisticated blend of rose, lemon and green leaves, this beautifully bottled scent brings the
This will give your skin that instant hydration boost after cleansing.
For those tired eyes Lumene is what you need.
Byredo’s iconic scent combines top notes of African marigold with a heady dose of black amber and
A trusty product to keep in your bag for these scarily cold days.
The oil transforms into a silky lather, leaving your skin cleansed and irresistibly smooth. This
If you want something to last, and I mean last, this is the one. This handy bottle ensures
Winter-weathered hands should reach for this honey- infused nourisher.bI afford myself a mini hand
Sameeha Shaik - Beauty Writer
Loaded with 11 clinically-proven Ayurvedic ingredients, this impressive formula takes my
My go-to face SPF is from the same Coco & Eve range as the body one I take on holiday, so the
This gem feels like a spa for your skin, leaving it cleansed, balanced, and utterly rejuvenated.
I swear bythis serum you can expect radiant skin after using it.
If you hanker after unapologetically fruity scents, seek out a bottle of this – a mouthwatering
Made with 0.1% pure retinol, Nécessaire’s skincare-grade formula smooths and firms with regular use.
Charlotte Tilbury doesn't play around with their mists. This spritz isn't just refreshing; it
A go-to for Kylie Jenner, this blusher reacts to the pH of your skin to create your bespoke
This has become my secret for glowy and bright skin.
With this, you get the cachet of having an Augustinus Bader bottle on your shelf and reap the
Wake up with the softest lips ever - a true winter staple.
Renee Washington - Digital Fashion and Beauty Assistant
Fenty Skin Hydra Vizor Broad Spectrum Mineral Spf 30 Sunscreen Moisturiser With Niacinamide + Kalahari Melon - 50 ml
It's not just sunscreen; it's my daily armour, it keeps my skin moisturised and protected
40.
Amla Hair Remedy
A blend of super -oils (coconut, avocado, amla and Argan) I show my hair serious TLC when I
I love having this perfume on my shelf its basically become a part of my room decor.
The applicator on this li oil is to die for, its so smooth and your lips feel so pampered after.
I first fell in love with the bottle, then came the macadamia oil-infused formula. A little
The reviews and hype is real - If you're looking for a new cleanser, you need this one.
My fast track to bright, wide-awake eyes, Ole Henriksen’s cult eye buy never fails to impress.
I love showering with this, you instantly feel refreshed!
A winter warmer just made for hunkering down with, I light this when it’s grey and miserable
Elevate any space with the timeless and alluring scent. I can't wait to get home.
Each application is a luxurious treat, leaving your skin velvety smooth and deeply moisturised.
Fast-absorbing, moisturising (thanks to a blend of organic noni extract and microalgae) and
Renee Washington, Grazia's Digital Fashion and Beauty Assistant, lives online. With a penchant for wispy lashes and streetwear, she writes about the worlds of fashion and beauty from the viewpoint of the modern fashion girlie.