Jennifer Aniston’s At-Home Workout Pvolve Is About To Be Big, But What Is It?

Jennifer Aniston is no stranger to fitness. In fact, if you've followed her journey as closely as we have, you'll know she's a long-standing resident. Before hitting the scene as Rachel Green, she was told that if she wanted to land major Hollywood roles, she'd have to drop 30lbs. Forgoing a diet of milkshakes and French fries with gravy, Jennifer has since stuck to a rigorous routine. This has seen her welcome 16:8 intermittent fasting, pilates and her infamous 15-15-15 method (a trifecta 15-minute spin, elliptical, run session). And, as of this week, she's reached another fitness milestone.

Taking to Instagram, Jennifer announced that she's now an official partner of Pvolve, saying 'I’m officially part of the @pvolve fam 🖤 SO proud to support our female founder and the beyond talented trainers. This is one of my favorite workouts… and I’m so grateful for the team and excited for what’s to come 💪🏼.'

Two years ago, after looking for a solution to maintaining fitness while facing burn-out from her shooting schedule, rigorous workouts, and a back injury, Jennifer was introduced to functional fitness programme Pvolve through a friend. Like many of us during the pandemic, in 2021 Jennifer began streaming the workouts at home, starting off as a member. Fast forward to 2023 and she has joined the company, supporting founder Rachel Katzma. But what does the programme entail? We've got the lowdown below.

What Is Pvolve?

The Pvolve method sits at the intersection between low-impact exercise, functional fitness and resistance training. It's a science-first approach that mimics everyday movement and works with the body’s natural biomechanics to train muscles in a sustainable way.

How Does Pvolve Work?

The brand offers two methods, Signature and Total Transformation. The former takes a stripped back approach and includes three pieces of equipment that all help to lift, tone, and strengthen the entire body. The latter is the Jen A way and includes the brand's entire 13-piece gym set - it's the ultimate Pvolve experience, which also features holistic post-workout training, too.

Once equipment is in hand, Pvolve’s on-demand library and live virtual classes are available to stream at your disposal, putting you in touch with a roster of highly credentialed trainers that help to sculpt, strengthen, and restore your body.

Who Is Pvolve For?

If sustainable fitness, mobility, stability and the mind-muscle connection is everything you look for in a workout, Pvolve is for you. Made by a woman, it's also tailored to women thanks to a core understanding of women's physiology and a consciousness towards menstral cycles, pelvic floor and pre/post-natal needs.

Recognising that our muscle mass naturally begins to decline in our 30s, the workout is based on functional resistance training to help enhance strength - key to improving health at every stage.

The Pvolve Kit

