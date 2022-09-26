Get Your Ticket For STRETCH The Feel-Good Festival At Eccleston Yards In The Heart Of London’s Belgravia

by Sam Dring |

We’ve discovered an urban oasis in the heart of London’s Belgravia. And we think it is the haven we’ve all been looking for.

Eccleston Yards has become a popular hub for wellness and fitness and a home for foodies and creatives. With the promise of shopping, dining, wellness, creativity, and culture it is our new favourite destination.

Merely a stroll from Victoria station, you enter the elegant courtyard of Eccleston Yards. And almost instantly you get the feeling that this is a special place. You can visit unique original stores and grab a snack at artisan eateries such as Happy Face Pizza or Biscuiteers Belgravia to name a few.

And at Eccleston Yards there’s a real focus on wellness. Indulge in a treatment at London Cryo or unwind with a craft class at Masterpeace Studio Pottery. The open space of the courtyard hosts open-air classes and fitness sessions from the likes of Barry’s Bootcamp or Hotpod Yoga. Here you can relax and re-energize. This place is a breathing space, an escape, where independent thinking, creativity, and community spirit come together.

Autumn sees Eccleston Yards host STRETCH. A festival guaranteed to make us all feel good. This brand-new wellness festival takes place throughout September and will be packed with exclusive classes, workshops and experiences that will move the body, stimulate the mind, and soothe the soul. Where do we sign up?

Here’s what’s going on at Eccleston Yards…

Therapy Consultations with Augmentive

Tuesday 27 September, 11am – 2pm

Mental health and wellbeing platform Augmentive are offering free and confidential initial conversations to help people who need someone to talk to.

Feel-Good Flower Workshop with Moyses Stevens

Saturday 1 October, 5.45pm – 6.30pm

Discover the immersive delights of flowers and indulge your senses with colour, fragrance, and the tactile experience of working with nature. Expect a hands-on workshop filled with useful tips on flower care, and conditioning, and learn how to maximise the life and visual impact of your flowers. At the end of the session, flowers will be combined to create a gorgeous table placement styled with the addition of candlelight for the perfect Instagram moment

Gut Health with Madeline Shaw

Tuesday 4 October, 1pm – 2pm

Do you know how to nourish your gut? Get the lowdown from Madeline best-selling author and yoga teacher, who will teach you all about how to look after your body from the inside out.

Yoga with Madeline Shaw

Tuesday 4 October, 2.30pm

Guests can also take part in an energising low-impact yoga session hosted by Madeline Shaw herself.

Alfresco Pilates and Wine with Amie

Wednesday 5 October, 6.30pm – 8.30pm

Join a 45 minute Pilates + HIIT class with Body by Bunny, led by Nathalie Ballout and then enjoy a delicious glass of Amie wine in the courtyard

In Your Element Festival

Friday 30 October, All Day

A day dedicated to women’s health, the wellness festival will bring together a like-minded community to enjoy energetic exercise classes, inspiring workshops, and relaxing meditations.

Take a look at Eccleston Yards here. Get your tickets to the STRETCH Festival today.

You can also enjoy 20% off tickets for the In Your Element Festival by simply using the discount code GRAZIA20.