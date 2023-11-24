  1. Home|
Some Of The Best Christmas Gifts Are In The Rituals Black Friday Sale Right Now

The perfect gift does exist.

BEST BLACK FRIDAY RITUALS
by Rachael Martin |
Published
1
best rituals products
Rituals Core Gift Sets - Ritual of Ayurveda
2
best rituals products
Rituals The Ritual of Sakura Bath and Body Gift Set Small - Floral - Cherry Blossom and Rice Milk
3
best rituals gifts
Rituals Core Gift Sets - Homme - Large 
4
best rituals gift sets
Rituals Private Collection Gift Set - Sweet Jasmine
5
best rituals gifts
The Ritual of Sakura Scented Candle
6
best rituals gift
Rituals Roi d'Orient Shower Foam and Eau de Parfum Set
7
best rituals products
The Ritual Of Jing Bath Foam

Black Friday. We’re sure you’ll agree – it’s been a lot. We’ve found the best perfume deals, the best hairdryer dealsand the best make-up deals, too. But a moment for the best wellness deals for Black Friday 2023, which also deserve our attention. Specifically, the best Rituals discounts for Black Friday – and believe us when we say they’re some of the best savings we’ve seen this year.

@ritualscosmetics

With a focus on sustainable wellbeing, Rituals is ‘inspired by the wisdom and traditions of ancient cultures via signature fragrances that are carefully designed and composed by the word’s finest perfumers.’ Essentially? Choosing a Rituals gift for someone you love, or you know, just yourself, is made easy thanks to its luxurious collection of wellness buys. From diffusers and candles to lotions and potions (and everything in between) consider this your Grazia-approved edit of the best Rituals gifts – including some seriously impressive Black Friday deals.

Shop: Best Rituals Discounts For Black Friday 2023

1. Rituals Core Gift Sets - Ritual of Ayurveda

Best teacher present

best rituals products
Price: £37.35 (was £43.90)

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

Rituals says: 'Achieve inner harmony with the gift-wrapped Origami Ayurveda gift set. With

best rituals products
Price: £37.35 (was £43.90)

www.lookfantastic.com

2. Rituals The Ritual of Sakura Bath and Body Gift Set Small - Floral - Cherry Blossom and Rice Milk

Best for mum

best rituals products
Price: £23.75 (was £27.90)

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

There's a little treat suited to all tastes in this gorgeous gift set. From a nourishing body

best rituals products
Price: £23.75 (was £27.90)

www.lookfantastic.com

3. Rituals Core Gift Sets - Homme - Large 

Best for him

best rituals gifts
Price: £46.70 (was £54.90)

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

Ideal for the man in your life, this gift set has it all. Before even opening it you'll catch a

best rituals gifts
Price: £46.70 (was £54.90)

www.lookfantastic.com

4. Rituals Private Collection Gift Set - Sweet Jasmine

Best for home

best rituals gift sets
Price: £56.05 (was £65.90)

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

Looking for the perfect gift? Enter The Sweet Jasmine gift set which contains a magical selection

best rituals gift sets
Price: £56.05 (was £65.90)

www.lookfantastic.com

5. The Ritual of Sakura Scented Candle

Best for sister

best rituals gifts
Price: £22.87 (was £26.90)

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

Few could deny the joy that a luxury candle brings. This one is scented with sweet sakura and will

best rituals gifts
Price: £22.87 (was £26.90)

www.lookfantastic.com

6. Rituals Roi d'Orient Shower Foam and Eau de Parfum Set

Best luxury gift

best rituals gift
Price: £43.80 (was £51.50)

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

Rituals signature fragrance gift boxes are always a winning gift. And its Roi d'Orient Shower Foam

best rituals gift
Price: £43.80 (was £51.50)

www.lookfantastic.com

7. The Ritual Of Jing Bath Foam

Best for a luxury bathing experience

best rituals products
Price: £12.80 (was £16)

www.lookfantastic.com

Description

For a truly luxurious soak look no further - this foam makes for the perfect stocking filler.

best rituals products
Price: £12.80 (was £16)

www.lookfantastic.com

Rachael Martin is Grazia's Junior Beauty Editor. She covers all things beauty, health and wellness.

