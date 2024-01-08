Are You Suffering From ‘Mental Underload’?

Much has been written about the damaging effects of burnout and mental overload, but new research has found many of us are experiencing an altogether different phenomenon... mental underload.

Scientists at Aalto University in Finland recently coined the term to describe those feelings of fatigue we experience during online meetings. ‘I expected to find that people get stressed in remote meetings,’ says Professor Niina Nurmi, who led the study. ‘But the result was the opposite – those who were not engaged in their work quickly became drowsy.’ And it seems that ‘boreout’ extends far beyond the odd Zoom call.

‘I do a lot of research on workplace stress and overload,’ says Cary Cooper, professor of organisational psychology and health at Manchester Business School, ‘and it’s a huge problem. But what I’m seeing is that some workers are increasingly suffering from underload, not overload. One study I worked on found that being in a job where you don’t feel stimulated, that has changed or downsized, or one where you don’t feel managed or challenged, can leave you depressed, unfocused, unmotivated, stressed and lacking the desire to do anything about it.’

Of course, a bit of understimulation at work is nothing new. A study in October 2023 found almost half of employees feel both bored and exhausted at work, while in 2016, French perfume executive Frédéric Desnard even sued his employer because he claimed his job was so boring it turned him into a ‘professional zombie’.

Cooper says he increasingly sees the phenomenon among parents – usually mothers – who, he says, can get stuck in jobs they’ve outgrown or that are below their potential, but are reluctant or unable to leave, because the hours and flexibility afforded by remote working suit their childcare needs.

According to Cooper, working from home all the time can be a double-edged sword – on the one hand it offers flexibility, but on the other it can be socially isolating and, in bigger firms, you may feel like you’re not getting the mentoring you need to move forwards. ‘Like other causes of stress, mental underload can cause low mood, lack of motivation, tiredness and headaches,’ notes Cooper, ‘as well as behaviours like not making time for exercise, overeating or becoming socially withdrawn.’

January is a time that many of us begin to question our jobs and a recent study from workspace company Beyond found that two in five UK employees are considering changing jobs before the end of 2024. Why? ‘It’s not always because the workload is too heavy or because of a terrible boss or work environment,’ insists Cooper. ‘Nowadays, it’s often because they feel like their strengths aren’t being used to their full potential or because they aren’t progressing. They’re bored, basically.’

However, before you head straight to LinkedIn, a few words of sage advice from Cooper: ‘You have to accept there is an element of boredom in every job. Why not see if you can make yours a little better?’ Here’s where to start...

How to beat boreout

Look at your skill set

Cooper advises asking yourself, what skills do I need to make my job more interesting, or to be able to put myself forward for promotion? ‘We need to stay cognitively fit at work, so speak to your boss about training or mentoring opportunities.’

Get outside everyday

‘It’s important to schedule a lunchtime walk every day,’ says Grazia’s work columnist Elizabeth Uviebinené. ‘This is especially true in winter, when it’s dark by 4pm. Studies show that getting light in our eyes impacts and lifts our mood, so whether you work from home or in an office, get outside every day, and ideally into nature like a park. Try listening to a podcast or meeting a friend for a coffee while you're at it.’

Find your purpose

‘There may be times you have other commitments – like a young family or a side hustle – that means you can tolerate some underload,’ says Uviebinené. ‘But overall, it’s important to have a job that interests you and gives you purpose. Think about what yours is, and what you want from a job.’

Schedule time for boring tasks

Rather than drip-feeding the boring bits of your job throughout the day, put aside one hour or two 30-minute windows to tackle your most boring tasks. ‘We have more energy and focus in the morning, so that’s a good time to tackle tedious tasks rather than the afternoon when both energy and focus begin to wane,’ says Cooper.

Finally, speak up!