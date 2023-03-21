Enter To WIN Grazia’s 2023 Skincare Awards Winners In A Prize Worth Over £700

After hundreds of entries and dedicated testing by industry heavyweights, consider these new skincare buys the best in show. Pick up an issue of Grazia or sign up here to browse through the full line-up of winners. And in the meantime, here's your chance to win a selection of this year's award-winning products.
But first..
Meet The Judges
Dr Ewoma Ukeleghe
Medical and cosmetic doctor. Follow @drewomaukeleghe
Grazia's 2023 judging panel has tested a slew of new launches and narrowed them down to a concise list of must-try winners
This was already one of my go-to products for sensitive skin, so much so that I now recommend it in clinic. It’s a fragrance-free treatment made with a blend of lipid-rich oils that helps to strengthen your skin barrier, soothe redness and calm irritation. Dr Anjali Mahto
Made with skin-conditioning flower extracts and seed oils, this whips away foundation, mascara and everything in-between. It’s my top pick from MAC’s new skincare range. Annie Vischer
This is a punchy product and you can feel it working. It contains one of my favourite actives – azelaic acid – at a relatively high concentration. It’s an ingredient that kills spot-causing bacteria and tempers inflammation. I used this overnight and woke up to plump, glowing skin – I was very impressed. Dr Ewoma Ukeleghe
This gel-serum hybrid works hard. Its cocktail of vitamins C and E tempers hyperpigmentation, reduces signs of inflammation – read: redness and puffiness – and brightens the delicate skin around your eyes. Dr David Jack
Direct from Sabrina and Idris Elba’s range, this bucks the trend for half-baked celebrity beauty lines. Made with qasil – an anti-inflammatory rich in brightening antioxidants – it’s great for skin that’s prone to dehydration and sensitivity.
Dr Ewoma Ukeleghe
The ingredients are standout – it’s brimming with vitamin-rich black tea ferment and moisture magnet hyaluronic acid. The texture is luxurious and it delivers hydration that lasts. It leaves skinfeelingplumpandlookingradiant. Dr David Jack
It’s pricey, yes, but I haven’t found anything that can rival this hi-tech formula in the dark spot department. A little goes a long way – two drops is all you need – and I noticed results after just four weeks. Annie Vischer
Made with natural antioxidants, vitamin C and zinc, these capsules work to brighten and firm your skin from the inside out. It’s a comprehensive skin-boosting blend that takes the guesswork out of supplements. Dr David Jack
This new launch is impressively lightweight, a consistency that’s very hard to achieve with such a high-factor sunscreen. It feels great on application, too – there’s none of the stickiness you often get with an SPF. Dr David Jack
This lightweight serum has had rave reviews since it launched last summer. It delivers a stable supply of vitamin C to skin via botanicals such as red clover extract. I noticed its brightening effects within weeks. Annie Vischer
Rich, hydrating and residue-free – you don’t spend ages struggling to rub white streaks of cream away – this top-to-toe moisturiser is a frills-free route to smooth, glossy skin. It’s not sticky either – you can smooth it on and reach straight for your jeans. Annie Vischer
A 5% AHA blend of lactic, tartaric and malic acid makes this an impressive chemical exfoliator that leaves skin looking bright without stripping or disrupting its delicate barrier. Dr Anjai Mahto
This was a clear winner. Both exfoliating and anti- inflammatory, the salicylic acid targets blemishes, while mandelic acid tempers any residual pigmentation or discolouration.Dr Anjai Mahto
A brilliant entry-level retinoid, Skin Rocks Retinoid 1 is testament to the fact that Caroline Hirons gives
as good as she gets in the skincare department. You get all the smoothing, brightening benefits of a decent retinoid, without the risk of irritation. Annie Vischer
Fragrance-free, hypoallergenic and packed with conditioning peptides, this is a tonic for sensitive skin. The National Eczema Association gives it its Seal of Acceptance. Annie Vischer