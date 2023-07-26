Win A £1500 Holiday Voucher With Seventy Hyal – Summer’s Hottest New Beauty Treatment

by Sam Dring |

Summer is here, which means the sun is out and so are we. The diary is bursting with engagements - weddings, barbeques, festivals, and parties, you name it. And then there are the summer holidays. Yes, those precious few days away from work when you can relax, unwind, and indulge in some well-deserved ‘me time’. Bring on that out-of-office. Haven’t booked your holiday yet? Not to worry, Seventy Hyal have you covered. They’re giving one lucky winner a chance to win £1500 worth of holiday vouchers.

With summer holidays comes that all-important summer beauty prep, whether that means a no-holds-barred pamper night in front of Netflix, or a last-minute spree to buy minis that just might fit into that frustratingly small liquids bag at airport security.

And don’t get us started on the range of pre-holiday beauty treatments on offer, from the waxing promotions to the gel builder manicures trending on TikTok, it’s there for the taking. This seasons brand-new treatment discovery has our holiday glow covered too. Say hello to Seventy Hyal, your new beauty saviour, we are obsessed with this treatment.

Seventy Hyal 2000 is a bio-stimulating, injectable hyaluronic acid (HA) skin booster that boosts hydration levels and also works to firm and plump by stimulating the production of new collagen and elastin.

As we age, we lose approximately 1% of our skin’s natural hyaluronic acid stores each year after the age of 30, which can often result in a few bugbear lines and loss of facial volume. Seventy Hyal 2000 treats the physiological depletion of HA within the skin, all in a bid to plump, smooth and firm skin while adding gentle volume.

Though most often used to treat the face, Seventy Hyal can also be used to refresh the neck area, décolleté and hands.

Now, let’s talk specifics. With a Seventy Hyal skin booster treatment, the downtime is minimal and optimal results show within a couple of weeks. Designed to rejuvenate the skin, hydrate from within and smooth texture Seventy Hyal is vegan and suitable for all skin types and all ages (over 18 of course).

And there’s more. To celebrate summer Seventy Hyal are giving away a £1500 holiday voucher. Imagine it - crystal clear ocean, palm trees, gentle sea breeze and a delicious cocktail in your hand.

Appropriate given that Seventy Hyal aims to be the perfect pre-holiday skin treatment to boost your getaway glow.