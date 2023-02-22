Are HydraFacials Worth The Hype? Here’s Everything You Need To Know

The HydraFacial is the latest beauty treatment to reach cult status. With nearly 582 million views on TikTok - and counting - and a roster of celebrity fans that includes the likes of Beyonce and Britney, everyone from dermatologists to beauty editors are sitting up and taking notice.

Keen to know more about this trending treatment? Scroll on down:

What is a HydraFacial?

The HydraFacial treatment takes place exclusively in salons and begins with lymphatic drainage - a type of massage that promises to improve circulation and help to improve the texture of skin. A cleanse and peel follows to gently exfoliate and resurface the skin. Next, come the extractions (using a painless suction) which help to cleanse and clear pores while a nourishing moisturiser quenches the skin. Following this are steps to ‘fuse and protect’ where the skin is saturated with antioxidants and peptides to increase radiance. Finally, a Hydrafacial is completed with a finishing blast of LED light to minimise any redness and stimulate collagen production. It's a comprehensive facial.

What are the benefits of a HydraFacial?

You’re probably wondering what makes a hydrafacial so unique. It’s all in the extraction section - the part of the process that plays out particularly well for TikTokers. The treatment utilises ‘a unique, patented Vortex-Fusion delivery system to exfoliate, extract and hydrate skin, while the spiral design delivers painless extractions.’ Influencers often zoom in on the product of this extraction left floating in the vacuum chamber.

What skin types benefit from a HydraFacial?

The good news? A HydraFacial is suited to all skin types. It can be useful for treating an array of bugbears, from tempering the appearance of dark spots and uneven skin tone, to boosting elasticity and clarifying skin.

What will my skin look like after a HydraFacial?

As the HydraFacial is driven by a technology that removes dead skin cells and extracts impurities, you’ll see results pretty instantly. Think that elusive, lit from within glow - making it an ideal treat before a special occasion. Be sure to document those before and after pictures.

How often should you get a HydraFacial?

"Hydrafacial works like an MOT for skin," says Lauren Gibson, the UK & Ireland HydraFacial Country Manager. "The patented deep cleanse can be deployed once a month to help reveal luminous, glowing skin."

How much does a HydraFacial cost?

HydraFacial treatments start from £125 per treatment (RRPs will vary on clinic and location).

Where can I get a HydraFacial?

If you’ve been frantically googling ‘HydraFacials near me,’ then good news - there are salons across the UK that provide the treatment including the relatively new flagship store in London and Therapie Clinic in various locations. Check out the ‘Find a Provider’ section on the hydrafacial website for the full list.