TikTokers Are Using This Well-Known Perfume To Repel Insects, Mosquitos Beware

by Laura Capon |

TikTok is the social media app that provides us all with some much needed adult education. Whether that's how to close a cereal box correctly or how to get an artsy picture of your own manicure.

The latest hack going viral could be very useful right now if you are currently being eaten alive by mosquitos as we experience another UK heatwave.

Allure reported that the latest viral trend involves a perfume that you definitely owned in your younger years and might want to repurchase as apparently it acts as a mosquito deterrant.

Victoria's Secret's Bombshell might have been your coming of age scent, but it's now going to double as your insect repellent as users are reporting that the musk base notes, floral middle notes and fruity top notes wards off mosquitos.

User @pocketpauli visited her boyfriend on an island in Mexico and shared that while she would normally get severely bitten, applying the rollerball version of the iconic scent stopped her getting any bites at all.

Another user @oh _ hey _ miss _ kay tested it in her garden. After spraying a liberal amount she noticed that while she could see all of the mosquitos flying around her, none were actually landing on her skin.

There is evidence to back this up, as a 2015 study proved that the perfume repelled mosquitos for up to 120 minutes.

So, if you hate the smell of your insect repellant and are getting fed up of scratching yourself to shreds, you might just want to pick up a bottle. However it's worth nothing that while there are a lot of different versions of Bombshell, it's the original that people are using.

Shop Victoria's Secret Bombshell Perfume: