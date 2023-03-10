This French Skincare Brand Is The Future Of Sustainable, Eco-Conscious Beauty – And We’re Totally Here For It

Partnership Promotion

Let's be honest, there's always an excuse to introduce some new skincare into your everyday routine. Whether it's due to the change in season, or your skin is in desperate need of some TLC, shopping for some new skincare products is always a good idea.

If natural beauty products are something you strive to use on your skin, you're in luck. Ulé is the new 'farm to face' skincare movement launching at Space NK this March. The brand merges the intelligence of plants combined with technology to create botanical beauty products made to deliver a variety of health benefits to your skin and well-being. What's not to love?

Founded and grown in France, Ulé wants its consumers to know exactly where its ingredients have directly come from and is the first skincare brand to grow its ingredients in its own indoor high-tech vertical farm. Pretty revolutionary, if you ask us. Craving some glow? We know how important it is to find products that leave your skin feeling fresh and looking radiant, so let's get into it.

The products are separated into three ranges: Biome Essentials, Active Serums and Nutri Beauty depending on your main skin concerns and desired finish. If you're looking to introduce a new nourishing moisturiser or hardworking serum or might want to try and incorporate an ingestible facial oil into your skincare routine, keep scrolling to discover our favourites from the brand.