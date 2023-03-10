This French Skincare Brand Is The Future Of Sustainable, Eco-Conscious Beauty – And We’re Totally Here For It

Partnership Promotion
Let's be honest, there's always an excuse to introduce some new skincare into your everyday routine. Whether it's due to the change in season, or your skin is in desperate need of some TLC, shopping for some new skincare products is always a good idea.
If natural beauty products are something you strive to use on your skin, you're in luck. Ulé is the new 'farm to face' skincare movement launching at Space NK this March. The brand merges the intelligence of plants combined with technology to create botanical beauty products made to deliver a variety of health benefits to your skin and well-being. What's not to love?
Founded and grown in France, Ulé wants its consumers to know exactly where its ingredients have directly come from and is the first skincare brand to grow its ingredients in its own indoor high-tech vertical farm. Pretty revolutionary, if you ask us. Craving some glow? We know how important it is to find products that leave your skin feeling fresh and looking radiant, so let's get into it.
The products are separated into three ranges: Biome Essentials, Active Serums and Nutri Beauty depending on your main skin concerns and desired finish. If you're looking to introduce a new nourishing moisturiser or hardworking serum or might want to try and incorporate an ingestible facial oil into your skincare routine, keep scrolling to discover our favourites from the brand.
SHOP: Our Favourite Skincare Products From The Newest Brand: Ulé
You can never have too many moisturisers. This soothing, lightweight cream has been designed to provide barrier protection to your stressed-out skin. Je Suis Chill fights free radicals whilst protecting your skin's natural barrier, leaving you with a super plump, protected and hydrated finish. The light texture gives you the perfect canvas to apply makeup seamlessly on top without disturbing your flawless base.
With four active serums to choose from, Ulé has created a product ideally suited to target any major skin concerns. Oh La Plump is perfect for those wanting radiant, healthy yet plump-looking skin. Full of plant-derived hyaluronic acid, this must-have serum quenches dryness, improves any unwanted redness and improves elasticity, ideal for treating your skin after a winter full of cold weather.
Avoir It All works alongside topical skincare products to provide an extra dose of nutrition to your skin and body. This ingestible oil is made with grape seed, sunflower oils and borage and has been selected for its vitamin E and fatty acid content to care for your skin from the inside out. Add ten drops to your favourite food or drink or apply it as a facial oil.
If you're in the market for a serum designed to target anti-ageing, Joie De Youth is made for you. Made with Ulé's signature concentrate including grape seed extract and peptides, this youth-boosting serum plumps out any unwanted fine lines and wrinkles and leaves your skin with a filter-worthy glow.
A super gentle gel facial cleanser that's suitable for sensitive skin. It easily removes makeup and impurities without leaving the skin feeling dry or dehydrated. Made with a blend of lavender to instantly calm the skin and recycled vinegar to tone and preserve the skin's natural microbiome.