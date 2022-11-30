This Beauty Brands Has Some Of The Best Gift Sets On Offer – And They’re Sustainable, Too

Partnership Promotion

Christmas gift-giving can be chaotic and stressful, so finding a brand that offers both gorgeous products and doesn't feel like a waste might be a little hard to find. Sustainability may not be at the forefront of your mind when snapping up a present, but that's where Tropic Skincare has come in with a new festive collection that's will feel good to give and to get.

What's the big deal, you ask? Well, you'll be able to help out the coral nurseries that have been damaged due to climate change simply from the comfort of your own home - and on Christmas day when you surprise all the family. Skincare and sustainability come to a head in the collection where 10% of the profits go to the Reef Restoration Foundation. Not only is it made of natural ingredients but it's also made right here in the UK and will help the reefs abroad, too.

You can be sure that there's something for everyone. The gift sets are tailored with different areas of the body in mind, for example the 'Ocean Treasures' set is packed with facial favourites but the 'Silent Night' option is a choice of sleep-encouraging goodies. With seven different gift boxes to choose from, the gift sets are packaged alluringly and hint at the sustainable impact of the campaign.

Each gift is designed in a tin box decorated with the magical marine creatures that live in the deep sea. These gift choices are made both with the skincare and nature fanatic in mind, making Christmas more eco-friendly than ever.

Want to get your hands on these irresistibleskincare gift boxes whilst also helping out the planet? You can shop the Tropic Skincare festive collection below. Pamper nights will feel better than ever (and you definitely won't have to feel guilty about this one).