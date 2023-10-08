Traptox AKA ‘Barbie Botox’ Claims To Give You Red Carpet Ready Posture And Alleviate Neck And Shoulder Pain

When it comes to beauty trends and tips, TikTok is now a well established treasure trove, but it's not the first place we we'd think to go to for intel on aesthetic procedures. Such treatments, like injectables, require the expertise of trained medical professionals and come with a plethora of risks when administered by the wrong hands. Even with such checks and balances in place, one treatment has managed to gain traction online - and on TikTok in particular - with writers and influencers alike claiming its myriad benefits, from its ability to elongate clients' necks and even relieve shoulder and back pain. Enter: Traptox.

Traptox has so far amassed over 14 million views on TikTok and initially found its place in the spotlight thanks to Kim Kardashian, who in season three of The Kardashians, admits she couldn’t use her neck muscles to sing because half of them 'were probably Botoxed.' This scene set off alarm bells with viewers in the first instance – why would anyone Botox their neck? By now we know neurotoxins like Botox, Alluzience, Azzalure or Bocouture are all widely used for facial treatments that most commonly target the forehead and temple area, with Botox even being used to temper excessive underarm sweating and ease migraines, but injecting the it into your neck? Now that's new territory.

Outlandish sounding or not, Traptox is enjoying a moment with a significant boost in popularity both on and offline - practitioners have seen a spike in bookings in recent months. Dr Sarah Tonks at The Lovely Clinic in Chelsea, London, says, 'I have definitely seen an uptick in enquires about Traptox and I put the rise down to TikTok and social media in general.'. Cosmetic Expert and Founder of Harley Street Injectables and Skincycles, Alice Henshaw goes as far as to coin the treatment ‘Barbie Botox’. 'That's due to the slimming effect it can have on a client's shoulders and the elongation of the neck,' says Henshaw, 'the movie’s recent success has definitely helped it to gain popularity.'

Over on TikTok, everyone from doctors to influencers and brides-to-be have floated the benefits of Traptox. In fact, TikToker Stace Marie, has been gearing up for her wedding and went viral when she revealed she was booking in for Traptox ahead of wearing a strapless dress on her big day. 'The most controversial cosmetic thing I’m getting done for my wedding in September is Botox, and I'm not talking a little sprinkle [on my face] I'm talking trap Botox,' she says, 'If the option is on the table for me to delete my traps from the equation with my strapless dress on my wedding day, I am taking that option all day.' Viewers were quick to respond, with many questioning Stace's choice of pre-wedding treatment and stating that they visit the gym for the sole purpose of developing their traps.

But what is it Traptox and what does it actually involve? We asked London’s best cosmetic experts for the low down.

Watch: Alice Henshaw administer Traptox

What is Traptox and what does the treatment involve?

Henshaw explains, 'Trap Botox involves injecting Botox into the top of the trapezius muscle, which is the large muscle that starts at the base of your neck and extends across your shoulders to the middle of your back.'

Dr Yannis Alexandrides, 111SKIN Co-Founder & 111 Harley St. Medical Director, adds, 'this muscle can become over contracted and even have spasms, in these cases it can create headaches and the appearance of a shortened neck.'

What results can ‘Traptox’ offer?

Henshaw and Dr Yannis both concur that injecting Botox into the trapezius muscle causes it to relax, creating a slimming effect, resulting in a more elongated and defined appearance of the neck and jawline.

And from a medical point of view, 'it also helps to relieve muscle tension and pain in the neck and shoulders caused by poor posture - especially helpful if you’re sat at a desk all day. It can also improve muscle spasms and headaches associated with said neck and shoulder tension,' adds Henshaw.

What aftercare is involved after getting Traptox?

The at-home aftercare is akin to what you would expect after receiving Botox elsewhere on the body. Ensure you don’t strain the muscle that has been. injected, that means no intense exercise or activities for a week after treatment, especially the carrying of heavy objects. Avoid exposing the area to water for a few hours afterwards, too and no spas or saunas for a week.

How painful is Traptox?

The treatment, depending on your tolerance, is not extremely painful. As for down time, you might experience minor bruising or swelling across the area, but this usually fades away after one or two days.

How long does Traptox last?

Traptox results can last three to five months, and you can repeat the treatment every three to six months.

Who is ‘Traptox’ ideal for?

Dr Tonks says, 'the treatment is ideal for those with overdeveloped trap muscles who would like to elongate the look of their neck.'. Traptox has also been lauded as an effective way to alleviate muscle tension and discomfort in the neck and shoulder area, the spot of pain that often stems from improper posture. Henshaw explains, 'medically speaking this is particularly beneficial for individuals who spend extended periods of time at their desks as the treatment aids in mitigating muscle spasms and headaches that commonly arise due to the tension in the neck and shoulder area.'

Things to be wary of when booking in for Traptox

Every expert will tell you about the importance of booking in with a qualified and registered medical professional. Dr Yannis says, 'Traptox should be done by a specialist doctor such as a plastic surgeon, who knows about the anatomy and the technique involved when ensuring the treatment works well - this is especially important when you think about the risk of asymmetry.'

Henshaw adds, 'individual results can vary and it's essential to consult with a qualified medical professional for personalised advice and realistic expectations. Despite catchy terms like "Barbie Botox", it's essential to remember that this is a medical procedure demanding meticulous execution by an experienced practitioner.'