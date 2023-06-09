The Body Shop Is Using This Secret Natural Ingredient That Has 43% More Antioxidant Power Than Retinol

Even if you consider yourself a connoisseur of skincare familiar with the ABCs of a healthy regimen, the tale of Edelweiss might very well still be unknown to you. While the merits of Vitamin C, Niacinamide, and Glycolic Acid are no secret, Edelweiss remains relatively unexplored. This is precisely why The Body Shop's range is so exciting.

From the heart of a remote mountain-dwelling flower blooms this new wonder ingredient, a true embodiment of efficacy and a master of resilience. The hero agent is clinically proven to have 43% more antioxidant power than retinol, which has long been heralded in the skincare game for increasing skin cell production and producing collagen. Packed with its own antioxidant Leontopodic, Edelweiss is nature's hidden gem that acts as a shield against aggressors such as UV and pollution. Considering up to 90% of premature skin ageing is caused by the sun and just 0.001% of Earth’s population experiences safe levels of air, think of this range as a protective cocoon, keeping your skin safe from the chaos of the environment.

The Body Shop Edelweiss Range

But that's not all - Edelweiss also works its magic to unlock the five signs of resilient skin: boost your skin's strength, enhance its plumpness, infuse it with a remarkable freshness and leave skin feeling bouncier, smoother and exuberantly vibrant.

The Body Shop Edelweiss Range

Use code GRAZIA20 for 20% off.

Enriched with double the concentration of Edelweiss, this range marks a revival of The Body Shop’s much-loved 'Drops of Youth' line. So, enter the products that do it all. Kickstart your day with the Edelweiss Cleansing Concentrate, £14, a purifying experience that leaves skin feeling super-fresh. Follow it up with 2-3 drops of theEdelweiss Daily Serum Concentrate, £32, pampering your skin with a touch of softness. Then, let the Edelweiss Intense Smoothing Day Cream, £30, wrap your skin in a blanket of hydration.

And if your skin craves a pick-me-up or a much needed glow, turn to the Edelweiss Liquid Peel, £20 for gentle exfoliation, and the Edelweiss Bouncy Sleeping Mask, £22, to safeguard your skin's precious moisture barrier.

In a world where as many as 1 in 3 adults battle through workdays on scant sleep, our eyes tend to bear the brunt. Combat those fine lines by embracing the Edelweiss Eye Concentrate, £26 – a game-changer for the delicate skin around your eyes.

The Body Shop Edelweiss Range

As ever, The Body Shop is committed to providing the most natural formulae possible, so there’s no need to worry about nasty additives. These skincare trophies are vegan, fully recyclable, free from animal testing and made with 99% natural-origin ingredients! What's not to love?

And best yet, you can use code GRAZIA20 for 20% off! (Exclusions apply, including Sale, Advent, Gift, Giftcards, Charitable donations, and Delivery charges).

