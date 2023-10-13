An Honest Review Of Tatcha, The Skincare Brand A-Listers Love

As far as ritualistic skincare - the sort steeped in centuries-old tradition - are concerned, few brands carry the same weight as Tatcha. In fact, when it was still only available to buy State-side, firm fans of the brand on this side of the Atlantic were so infatuated with the Japanese skincare brand, that they were willing to pay those hefty US custom charges just to get their hands on its cult offerings (guilty as charged). Luckily, that all changed in 2022, when the J-Beauty brand came over to the UK by way of Space NK.

A Brief History Of Tatcha Skincare

Launched in 2009 by Vicky Tsai, Tatcha seeks to marry Kyoto's age-old beauty rituals with modern skincare tech , the aim being to deliver functional, effective and sensorial skincare products that deliver visible results and luxe up your everyday skincare routine in one go. Take Tatcha's first-ever launch, the Aburatorigami Japanese Blotting Papers, £12. Tatcha took its cue from gold artisans in Kyoto who used sheets of abaca leaf paper to protect the precious metal. These sheets of paper were cleverly repurposed by Geisha, who used them on their faces to whip away shine without ruining their intricately applied make-up or unnecessarily sapping moisture from their skin. Tatcha's papers pay homage to this tradition, and bring the genius of a historic beauty hack to the beauty shelves of the modern world.

At A Glance: Tatcha's Best Buys

Over the years Tatcha has evolved into a world-renowned skincare authority, famed for a skincare line-up that delivers results and seamlessly blends scientific innovation with tradition, think Japanese botanicals enriched with clinical ingredients.

Celebrity Fans Of Tatcha Skincare

The brand has even attracted the attention of celebrity make-up artist Daniel Martin, who is now Tatcha's Global Director of Education and Artistry and has helped develop several key products in the range including the bestselling Silk Canvas Primer, £51. It's a seamless link-up - Martin is a close friend of the Duchess of Sussex. It's unknown who first introduced who to Tatcha, but the pair have been working together since the Duchess's Suits days. If you're keen on trying Tatcha but don't know where to start, scroll on as we run through the brand's best launches to date.

Did you know that Tatcha's entire skincare range is pregnancy safe?

Tsai first began working on Tatcha when she was pregnant. Bowing out of a decade's worth of work in corporate America, she devoted her time and concentration to studying the natural Japanese ingredients and timeless rituals that transformed her skin, all while she was months away from becoming a mother. Alongside a team of scientists, geisha, and cultural advisors, from Kyoto to San Francisco, she launched a brand and a skincare line-up that she wanted to use. The result is a skincare range that is entirely pregnancy-safe. Take a look at the brand's official line on the topic below:

'Our products are pregnancy-friendly as we do not formulate with retinols. Additionally, we do not formulate our products with the following ingredients that health professionals recommend avoiding during pregnancy: Mineral oil, synthetic fragrances, sulphate detergents, parabens, urea, DEA, TEA, phthalates. If you have any allergies or specific concerns, we encourage you to consult your doctor.'

