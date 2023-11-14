Space NK Has Just Launched A Brand New Collection – Here’s Everything We’re Buying

Partnership Promotion

This time of year means one thing - more reasons for a cosy pamper night in. When it's freezing cold outside, we can think of nothing better than running a cosy bath combined with a dreamy fragrance. And, if there's one place guaranteed to meet all your beauty needs, it's Space NK.

If you're looking to treat yourself to a new skincare goodies, look no further than Space NK's new hand and body collection. This new range of self-care essentials has been designed and inspired with dream destinations in mind in order to transport you to a relaxing location without leaving your home. The scents include: Caribbean Shores, Nordic Wilds and Parisian Gardens. Every tailored scent will perfectly suit you and your home. Whether you prefer to incorporate a rich fragrance or would rather a fresher scent, there's a new range perfect for you.

Whether you're on the hunt for the perfect body oil, or you're in desperate need of a new luxurious hand cream to stop your hands feeling dry throughout winter, SPACE NK's new body-care range is here to help. The new body-care range has every product you need to upgrade your pamper routine, and will leave you feeling brand new inside and out.

The winter months are the perfect excuse for some extra TLC so it's the best time to stock up, and Space NK's latest offering will get you feeling relaxed and rejuvenated in the run up to Christmas. Keep scrolling to discover Space NK's latest bath and body range.