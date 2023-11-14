  1. Home|
Space NK Has Just Launched A Brand New Collection – Here’s Everything We’re Buying

Perfect for a cosy night in.

Space NK bath and body collection
by Georgia Scott |
Updated
Space NK Nordic Wilds Pamper Set
Space NK Caribbean Shores Body Scrub
Space NK Nordic Wilds Body Oil
Space NK Parisian Gardens Body Creme
Space NK Nordic Wilds Hand Creme
Space NK Parisian Gardens Bubble Bath
Partnership Promotion

This time of year means one thing - more reasons for a cosy pamper night in. When it's freezing cold outside, we can think of nothing better than running a cosy bath combined with a dreamy fragrance. And, if there's one place guaranteed to meet all your beauty needs, it's Space NK.

If you're looking to treat yourself to a new skincare goodies, look no further than Space NK's new hand and body collection. This new range of self-care essentials has been designed and inspired with dream destinations in mind in order to transport you to a relaxing location without leaving your home. The scents include: Caribbean Shores, Nordic Wilds and Parisian Gardens. Every tailored scent will perfectly suit you and your home. Whether you prefer to incorporate a rich fragrance or would rather a fresher scent, there's a new range perfect for you.

Whether you're on the hunt for the perfect body oil, or you're in desperate need of a new luxurious hand cream to stop your hands feeling dry throughout winter, SPACE NK's new body-care range is here to help. The new body-care range has every product you need to upgrade your pamper routine, and will leave you feeling brand new inside and out.

The winter months are the perfect excuse for some extra TLC so it's the best time to stock up, and Space NK's latest offering will get you feeling relaxed and rejuvenated in the run up to Christmas. Keep scrolling to discover Space NK's latest bath and body range.

SHOP: Space NK's New Bath And Body Collection

1. Space NK Nordic Wilds Pamper Set

Price: £50

The new pamper sets from Space NK have everything you need to for a relaxing night in. Complete

2. Space NK Caribbean Shores Body Scrub

Price: £16

Get silky skin in a flash with this gentle body scrub. Made with nourishing shea butter and bamboo

3. Space NK Nordic Wilds Body Oil

Price: £16

A luxurious body oil is always a good idea. The Nordic Wilds range from Space NK is ideal for

4. Space NK Parisian Gardens Body Creme

Price: £18

This super rich creme is perfect for nourishing your dry skin this winter. The best part? You'll

5. Space NK Nordic Wilds Hand Creme

Price: £5

A hand cream is a winter essential and this luxurious formula at a bargain price is a no brainer.

6. Space NK Parisian Gardens Bubble Bath

Price: £18

What's a bath without lots of rich bubbles? Immerse yourself in a heavenly bubble bath fragranced

Just so you know, whilst we may receive a commission or other compensation from the links on this website, we never allow this to influence product selections - read why you should trust us