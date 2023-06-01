‘I’m Obsessed’: Sophie Habboo Reveals The Exact Fake Tan And Skincare Behind Her Bridal Glow

Sophie Habboo's Sotogrande wedding was almost a full two weeks ago and yet it's still reeling in thousands of likes and views on Instagram and TikTok, the official wedding photographs taken by Phoebe Piper in particular. Sophie's Emma Beaumont gown and sleek low bun - the work of Sophie's go-to hairstylist Willis Galbraith - have been saved and Pinned worldwide and there's a lot of love for her bridal glow too. Here Sophie speaks exclusively to Grazia and reveals the exact products behind that lit-from-within radiance, from the moisturisers and serums she applied religiously in the lead-up, to the fake tan she's 'obsessed' with.

On Her Pre-Wedding Skin Prep

'It's a summer wedding so I've been really nervous about that and the effect the sun my have on my pigmentation in the lead-up. Because of that I've been super vigilant about applying Eucerin's Anti-Pigment Dual Serum, £42. I also use the Eucerin Anti-Pigment Day Cream SPF30, £30, the Eucerin Anti-Pigment Night Cream, £30, and I carry the Eucerin Anti-Pigment Spot Corrector, £18, with me all the time. Managing my pigmentation has been a real focus for me and Eucerin has long been my go-to.' Sophie is such a fan of Eucerin's anti-pigment range that she became an ambassador for the brand.

'I kept the rest of my skincare really simple as I don't want to aggravate my skin. I recently discovered toners - I love the Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant, £30, and I use that across my nose and cheeks to reduce the appearance of my pores.'

On Faking A Face Tan

'Obviously I'm big on keeping my face out of the sun in a bid to swerve pigmentation, so I've had to hit on a great fake tan to give my complexion a boost. And I have - the Utan x Jamie CBD Tanning Water Facial Mist, £18, I'm obsessed. A layer of moisturiser first, and then that over the top - it's the best thing ever. I even use the Utan Freckle Waterproof Freckle Pen, £18, as a long-lasting lip liner. I give it a bit of a boost with Charlotte Tilbury's Lip Cheat in Iconic Nude, £20.'

Main image credit: Instagram @sophiehabboo

Shop: Sophie Habboo's Pre-Wedding Glow-Giving Essentials

1. Eucerin Anti-Pigment Dual Serum Eucerin Buy now Description Made with thiamidol - an ingredient that targets the root cause of pigmentation - and hydrating ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

2. Eucerin Anti-Pigment Day Cream SPF30 Eucerin Buy now Description Clinically proven to reduce your skin's production of melanin and reduce the appearance of dark ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

3. Eucerin Anti-Pigment Night Cream Eucerin Buy now Description Made with the same targeted actives as the day cream, but without the SPF 30 shield that becomes ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

4. Eucerin Anti-Pigment Spot Corrector Eucerin Buy now Description This travel-friendly buy offers a topical solution to small areas of pigmentation. Sophie Habboo ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

5. Paula's Choice Skin Perfecting 2% BHA Liquid Exfoliant Paula's Choice Buy now Description A cult classic, this toner works to soothe and brighten skin with a powerhouse of antioxidants as ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

6. Utan x Jamie CBD Tanning Water Facial Mist Utan Buy now Description Made with soothing CBD this is a fake tan tonic for those with breakout-prone skin. Sophie applies ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

7. Utan Pen Utan Buy now Description Whether you use it to fake freckles or apply a long-lasting lip liner like Sophie, consider this ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now