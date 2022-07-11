Sandal Season Has Arrived And It’s Time To Get Your Feet Looking Slick For Summer

We’re let off the hook with footcare throughout winter as our feet go into hibernation mode; neglected nails and forgotten feet can be hidden behind woolly socks and boots, never seeing the light of day… But then suddenly, almost without warning, it’s summer, you’re rushing to get ready, you reach for your favourite pair of Birk’s, and ah, the sinking realisation that you’re not pedi ready!

We all long for well-groomed feet that make us feel good but life is hectic and footcare often falls down our priority list. But thanks to Footner, our days of dreading a laborious footcare routine are firmly in the past. No longer do you need to wait weeks on end for your next pedi appointment. With Footner you just simply pop the exfoliating socks on and get into your favourite boxset for 60 mins. Then, 7-10 days later any dead skin will shed away, revealing healthy, fresh, supple, flip flop-ready skin. So, whether you’re settling down for a quiet Sunday spa session or seeking a quick mid-week pick-me-up, Footner is the ideal treat to ensure your feet are in their “peak” so that you’ll never be caught off guard in sandal season again. To purchase your pack today go to Boots or Amazon.

For the finishing touch to your fresh feet, we love CCS Foot Care Cream, the ultimate nourishing footcare cream to keep dry skin at bay and maintain that fresh Footner feeling. Using the CCS Foot Care Cream ensures that your feet are always summer ready, keeping those cracked heels out of sight and mind. To get your hands (or feet?) on this must have product, shop here.