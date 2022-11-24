Get £160 Off Our Top-Rated Laser Hair Removal Device In The Black Friday Sale

Hair removal methods have come a long way in recent years. Razor blades boast a smoother, closer shave, at-home wax kits are less messy and simpler to use, epilators cause less irritation, the list goes on. But of all the DIY hair removal methods out there, nothing has evolved quite as much as the at-home laser device.

There are many devices available on the market, but few are as sophisticated as the Philips Lumea IPL Prestige. And if you've ever put off investing in one because of its eye watering price tag, we have news for you. Usually £459.99, the device is currently on sale in the Boots Black Friday event for just £299.99, meaning you can make a saving of a staggering £160.

Granted, parting with almost £300 is still a splurge, but if buying a device like this has been on your to-do list for quite some time, this is one of the best IPL machines to make a play for.

The numbers speak for themselves. The Philips Lumea franchise has already served 4.5 million women worldwide, promising 92% worth of hair reduction in as little as three treatments on legs.

I've Been Using The Philips Lumea For Nearly Two Years And Here's My Honest Review

'Having used the device for the best part of two years, I still feel a great sense of achievement when my best friend comments on how smooth, shiny and hairless my legs are. After years of waxing, shaving and everything in-between, this is the one device that ended up putting my hairy woes to bed. Ingrowings? Gone. Unforgiving dots (keratosis pilaris)? Sorted. A spontaneous legs-out moment? Consider me ready. Liberation is the only word I have for it.' - Sameeha Shaikh, Grazia' Beauty Writer.

How Does The Philips Lumea Work?

It works thanks to an evolved version of existing IPL (Intense Pulsed Light) technology, which converts a broad spectrum pulse of light energy into heat energy and targets melanin in the hair follicle. This causes the hair to become damaged and prevents regrowth, especially when treated in regular intervals. You'll know the treatment is working when you see the treated hairs fall out naturally over the course of a few days.

As with many hair removal devices, there is some discomfort involved, but the great thing about the Philips Lumea IPL Prestige is that its SenseIQ technology detects your skin tone and tells you which light setting to opt for, making the treatment entirely personalised.

Shop: The Philips Lumea IPL Prestige In The Black Friday Sale Now