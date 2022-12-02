The Skincare Gift Collection That’s Designed To Be Kept and Repurposed – Even After Christmas

Partnership Promotion

There may be nothing better than receiving a gift that you can use again and again. Whether it's skincare that's your buff, fashion staples that can be worn every year or a jewellery set that's timeless, the satisfaction of a gift that you'll actually repeatedly use can make the biggest difference. That's where Omorovicza comes in, with some of the best presents to gift this Christmas and cabinets and collections designed to last.

Skincare adorned with youth-enhancing properties such as diamond peptides, colloidal gold and vitamin c, the collection is made with healthy skin whether you have dry, oily or combination skin. There's the simple Perfecting Duo (£40) with Queen of Hungary Mist and Perfecting Lip Balm, a duo that's made for everyday use. On the other hand, there's the Evening Ritual Set (£165) or Morning Glow Set (£135) with a variety of products for the more routine savvy skincare fan.

The brand also has two 'cabinet' gift sets which are larger and more extravagant. The first, Gold Cabinet Collection (£480) has nine products in the set stacked with gold to repair and strengthen skin whilst the second, Blue Diamond Cabinet Collection (£700) is focused on radiance with diamond peptide properties.

If the sound of the five gift sets haven't tempted you enough, the boxes themselves are a gorgeous moment to keep. Decorated with marbled art, they're quintessentially elegant and are made to last throughout the whole year for you to use. Stock them up with your beauty products or organize out your trinkets with the boxes and make your gifts go further than ever.

The Omorovicza gift sets and cabinets are available to shop now on the website, and you can snap up the collection below - just in time for Christmas gifting.

