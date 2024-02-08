Bloated? Breaking Out? It Could Be Time To Say Goodbye To Oat Milk

Oat milk is coming under scrutiny. From triggering acne to causing bloating the popular dairy alternative is falling out of favour. *whisper it* is cow's milk back on the menu?

For years dairy cows have been in desperate need of a new PR manager. Our friesian friends have come under fire from environmentalists; their dodgy bowels have too many greenhouse gases (the cows not the campaigners, come on), as well as the green juice brigade who claim thatalt-milksare healthier. And this war on cows has been phenomenally successful.

Plant-based milk has become a permanent fixture in the coffees and fridges of over a third of us. Oat, soy, coconut, almond, and even peas have all been ‘milked’, shoved on supermarket shelves and lapped up by the pro-plant based masses. It will come as no surprise that planet and clean eating conscious Gen Z and Millennials are leading the alt-milk charge. In fact, 42% of those aged between 15 and 34 have flirted with veganism. I’ve seen children as young as 9 refuse an innocent hot chocolate, unless it's with oat milk, Mummy.

However, the seemingly unstoppable plant-based train might be about to derail. At least according to Gen Z’s other favourite thing, TikTok. Dermatologists and doctors have been taking to the social media platform to discuss the potential health problems associated with drinking alt-milk. Specifically, oat milk. Acne and bloating are the primary issues that they are blaming on the creamy coffee sweetener.

How Healthy Is Oat Milk?

'Problems with oat milk can arise for three main reasons,' Nutritionist and Member of Royal Society of Medicine Sarah Carolides tells me - in real life not on TikTok. The main culprits? 'Fibre, the amount of sugar and carbohydrates, and the additives some commercial brands add.' Drunk in large quantities, or very quickly, the fibre and sugary carbohydrates in oat milk can ignite a 'type of fermentation that produces gas and causes bloating.' Know that this is case by case. You may be able to drink oat milk shakes until, well, the cows come home.

Can Oat Milk Cause Acne?

The link between oat milk and blemishes is blurry. Concrete studies are minimal but the possible association between acne flare ups and oat milk consumption could be due to the 'higher glycaemic index than dairy,' notes dermatologist Dr Justine Hextall. According to Hextall, 'there is increasing evidence that food that causes a sugar spike creates a corresponding rise in insulin.' What does that mean for your skin? 'It’s these sugars that can exacerbate acne,' explains Carolides. 'Blood sugar and insulin levels spike, affecting hormones and inducing inflammation.'

Is Oat Milk Better Than Dairy Milk?

So, should we be championing cows? It depends. 'Cow's milk has a lot more protein and a lot less carbohydrates than oat milk,' says Carolides. On the flip side many people are intolerant to the casein and whey proteins or the lactose found in cows’ milk.

In terms of your next coffee order heed Carolides’ advice: 'Conscious of sugar intake? Switch to a less sweet milk. Stomach reacting? Cut down on consumption. And if you think it may be causing acne, check the ingredients and either switch brands or try making oat milk yourself to see if it’s the added extras that are causing you issues.' Me? I’ll have a flat white, with regular milk, please.