Molly-Mae Hague: ‘I Feel The Prettiest I’ve Ever Felt Now They’re All Gone’

Molly-Mae is sadly no stranger to public scrutiny, most especially when it comes to her appearance.
After one particularly vicious bout of trolling, Molly-Mae took to her YouTube channel earlier this year - February to be precise - to speak about her experience with filler. She believes that 'in the long run it makes you look worse. I was trying to sharpen this area here', she said, pointing to her chin. 'What it did was make it look bigger. It looked like I had jowls. I had people call me “square head”, “blockhead”. People called me Quagmire [from Family Guy].'
In the face of such relentless and open tweakment-focused judgment, it's perhaps no wonder that many of reality TV's biggest stars are opting to have their filler dissolved.
On a recent episode of the Diary of a CEO podcast, Molly-Mae revealed to listeners that she decided to get her jaw filler dissolved after seeing a picture of her post-tweakment face trending on Twitter.
'I thought I needed to get jaw, cheek and lip filler to be a successful influencer like the girls on Instagram are,' she said. 'It's all editing, now I realise. By the age of 21, I didn't look like the same person.'
'There was this one pivotal moment where I'd got loads of filler in my jaw,' said Molly-Mae, 'I posted a video post-procedure, when I was still really swollen. A screenshot of that video was trending on Twitter for weeks. It was horrendous. I realised I'd taken it too far. After that I got my lips and everything else dissolved. Weirdly, I felt the prettiest I'd ever felt. I feel like I've dropped about five years off my age.'
If you're considering a facial tweakment, choose your practitioner responsibly. CEO of The British Association of Beauty Therapy and Cosmetology (BABTAC), Lesley Blair says:
'Advanced cosmetic procedures present a higher risk to the client,' says Blair. 'It's therefore a major concern that, considering that if done incorrectly, injectables can lead to permanent facial damage such as blindness, paralysis, distortion and necrosis of the skin tissue.'
'When booking a treatment, don’t be afraid to ask about what certificates and insurance they hold. Ask what aftercare they provide, to ensure your therapist is experienced and qualified. Always check your therapist’s credentials and certificates, too. Awarding Organisations such as CIBTAC, City & Guild, ITEC and VTCT, for example, offer OFQUAL regulated qualifications which are mapped against the National Occupational Standards (NOS), offering assurance of fit for purpose training.'
