Molly-Mae Hague: ‘I Feel The Prettiest I’ve Ever Felt Now They’re All Gone’

Molly-Mae is sadly no stranger to public scrutiny, most especially when it comes to her appearance.

After one particularly vicious bout of trolling, Molly-Mae took to her YouTube channel earlier this year - February to be precise - to speak about her experience with filler. She believes that 'in the long run it makes you look worse. I was trying to sharpen this area here', she said, pointing to her chin. 'What it did was make it look bigger. It looked like I had jowls. I had people call me “square head”, “blockhead”. People called me Quagmire [ from Family Guy ] .'

In the face of such relentless and open tweakment-focused judgment, it's perhaps no wonder that many of reality TV's biggest stars are opting to have their filler dissolved.

On a recent episode of the Diary of a CEO podcast, Molly-Mae revealed to listeners that she decided to get her jaw filler dissolved after seeing a picture of her post-tweakment face trending on Twitter.

'I thought I needed to get jaw, cheek and lip filler to be a successful influencer like the girls on Instagram are,' she said. 'It's all editing, now I realise. By the age of 21, I didn't look like the same person.'

'There was this one pivotal moment where I'd got loads of filler in my jaw,' said Molly-Mae, 'I posted a video post-procedure, when I was still really swollen. A screenshot of that video was trending on Twitter for weeks. It was horrendous. I realised I'd taken it too far. After that I got my lips and everything else dissolved. Weirdly, I felt the prettiest I'd ever felt. I feel like I've dropped about five years off my age.'

If you're considering a facial tweakment, choose your practitioner responsibly. CEO of The British Association of Beauty Therapy and Cosmetology (BABTAC), Lesley Blair says:

'Advanced cosmetic procedures present a higher risk to the client,' says Blair. 'It's therefore a major concern that, considering that if done incorrectly, injectables can lead to permanent facial damage such as blindness, paralysis, distortion and necrosis of the skin tissue.'