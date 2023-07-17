Millie Mackintosh Swears By This £16 SPF Lip Balm On Holiday

Like it or loathe it, packing your holiday beauty kit is an essential part of the pre-holiday process and it requires serious thought – there is nothing worse than forgetting a trusty essential before you jet off. Knowing what to pack is another conundrum. You want mini versions of your bathroom cabinet must-haves plus products that up the ante when it comes to sun protection. Millie Mackintosh knows this all too well and now swears by this handy SPF lip balm, something she stows away in her hand luggage come what may.

Ahead of her trip to Greece next week, Millie has taken to Instagram to share the beauty non-negotiables that made the pre-holiday cut. Speaking in a Reel that she posted on the app this weekend, Millie says, 'I'm heading back to Greece next week and I need to start packing. One of the first things I like to do is pack my holiday beauty essentials.'

Her curated edit features a host of clever products that keep her face, hair and body protected from the sun. Top of the list? An SPF lip balm.

Picking up a tube of Ultra Violette's Sheen Screen Hydrating Lip Balm in Shimmer, £16, Millie explains, 'I often think that your lips get forgotten in the sun and this is again from Ultra Violette, an SPF50. I burnt my lips before on holiday, it was so painful I could barely eat, so now I always make sure to put this on and to reapply it all day.'

It's a seriously good tip. Our lips are delicate and sensitive and can lose moisture quickly due to the lack of oils in that area. If you've always wondered why lips are more susceptible to cracking and chapping, now you know. It's a fragile area of skin that requires protection from the sun and that's where an SPF lip balm comes in.

Ultra Violette's Sheen Screen Hydrating Lip Balm features high-factor sun protection to ward off the effects of damaging UV rays, all while coating lips in a deeply nourishing veil of moisture. A combination of cacao and shea butter help to soothe away dryness, while vitamins A and E provide antioxidant protection. Expect ultra-shine and a delicious smelling scent, too.

Main image: @milliemackintosh

