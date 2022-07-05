Meet The Smart Collagen Supplement That’s All About Inside-Out Beauty

by Grazia |

The trend for inside-outside beauty solutions is soaring, and liquid skin, hair and nail supplements are quite literally on everyone’s lips. From Hollywood’s A-list to countless influencers and editors, it seems we’re collectively slipping them into our drinks and sprinkling them onto our yoghurts to reap the proven benefits – from more hydrated skin to glossier hair, stronger nails and more energy.

Even the Grazia team are at it. Check out Beauty Editor Annie Vischer’s Instagram reel on @GraziaUK to see how she’s incorporated these drinkable collagen supplements into her own morning routine – and why she’s seriously impressed on the results.

A quick re-cap

Simply put, Collagen is the main structural protein in the human body constituting 70% of our dry-mass skin content. Collagen fibres provide the infrastructure for elastin, which maintains skin elasticity. Basically, the stuff that keeps our skin, nails and hair strong and healthy. From around the age of 25, our collagen supply naturally starts to deplete, which can result in tired and duller-looking skin that’s more prone to wrinkles, as well as weakened nails, and limper hair. Prevention is said to be key, so starting your supplement before you notice the more visible signs of skin ageing could be a good move if you want to prevent wrinkles from becoming prominent sooner.

What Is Absolute Collagen?

Absolute Collagen offers a natural way to boost your body’s own production of collagen, helping to support and maintain our skin, hair and nails. It contains marine collagen, which when absorbed, passes into the bloodstream, before being carried throughout the body as amino acids. Here’s the clever part: this then stimulates our own body to create more collagen where it’s needed. This may be in your skin, hair, nails or elsewhere. Absolute Collagen comes in 10ml per sachet servings. Each sachet might be small, but they are mighty; comprising of an impressive 8000mg of high-quality marine collagen peptides and Vitamin C.

Of all the ways you can take it, liquid collagen is known as the best way for our bodies to absorb collagen (we can absorb an amazing 90-95% of each sachet), which is far superior to collagen pills and is 100% natural. You can drink the liquid straight from the sachet or add to food or drinks which make them great for when you’re on the go.

Beauty Boosters

Although Absolute Marine Liquid Collagen is a super beauty supplement in its own right, there are ways to help boost the effects. With its topical skin serum and haircare range, we’re loving the better-together approach to enhance the effects of your collagen supplement to cover all bases.

Absolute Collagen Booster Serum with Hyaluronic Acid:

Many of us are looking for the ultimate product to plump and protect our skin, as well as prevent signs of visible skin ageing. That’s why Absolute Collagen created a topical, dermatologically tested and clinically proven collagen booster serum which contains the perfect blend of potent and results-driven ingredients for your skin.

Absolute Collagen Complex Hair Thickening Shampoo & Conditioner Duo:

This tried-and-tested haircare range is a market-leading collagen shampoo and conditioner duo that work together as a system to aid hair that feels thin and flat. The unique collagen complex is formulated by leading hair specialists to strengthen, thicken, nourish, volumise, and boost hair shine and hydration.