Shop The Love Islander’s Pre-Flight Pamper Session From Just £4

by Laura Capon |

Love Island 2022 is officially over and the finalists have already made their return flights back to the UK. Ekin-Su, Gemma, Indiyah and Tasha all took the reigns back on their Instagram accounts and shared pictures of their loved up flight home.

After 8 weeks of intense Spanish sun, some beauty R&R was definitely needed, which is why the girls were treated to a spa session just before they left.

Plus, we know from all the previous Islanders that now, the contestants will be working harder than ever with media interviews, appearances and a whole of Instagram #ADs. So, a little bit of me time is just what they needed.

As this year's series was sponsored by Boots, the Islanders were spoilt for choice when it came to beauty products and if you thought a spa experience was out of your budget, think again.

Starting at just £4, the girls' products are affordable for everyone. For dry skin that is lacking glow and showing fine, dehydration lines, try Boots' Glow Essence Serum, £4.

If your skin is looking particularly dull, Boots' Glow Banana Brightening Mask, £4, will bring it back to life whilst Champney's Cooling Gel Eye Masks, £12 provide instant relief when you've had one too many late nights.

If you want to extend that spa experience past your neck, Liz Earle's Replenishing Body Balm, £23 will help the Islanders extend their tans by keeping skin hydrated and preventing the dreaded peeling.

Shop The Love Islander's Pre-Flight Pamper Essentials: