Kim Kardashian Has A Tanning Bed In Her Office And, Given The Influence She Has, That’s Dangerous

The first month of 2024 is nearly over (thank goodness) but by the look of Kim Kardashian's latest TikTok video, she’s stuck somewhere closer to 2004. Last week Kardashian broke the news that she was relaunching her makeup line. But it wasn’t just her beauty brand that she seemed to be bringing back. In a now-viral video showcasing her office, the global celebrity revealed that she has a tanning bed as part of her working set-up.

The Kardashian gave fans a full office tour of her Skkn by Kim headquarters. Designed by Rick Owens, no less, the uber-luxe office space is a far cry from swivel chairs and communal desks. Tapping into the TikTok trend of users introducing themselves with fun facts justified by their personalities, Kardashian offered viewers an insight into her working life.

'I’m Kim Kardashian…Of course, I have my mannequin with my custom body measurements in my glam room,' she teases before showing viewers 3D models of her plane and, bizarrely, her brain. So far, so Kardashian. But then there's something more troubling.

'I’m Kim Kardashian…Of course, I have a tanning bed,' the reality TV star says before merrily skipping over to her red light bed. Wrapped in a cosy dressing gown, with plastic eye protection goggles perched on her head, Kardashian's admission left some fans understandably shocked.

'Wait I’m shocked about the tanning bed,' wrote one user, with another commenting 'Are tanning beds safe again??????'. Herein lies the problem.

Are sunbeds safe?

Tanning beds are not a safe way to tan. In fact, we’ve known for many years that, as Dr Jason Thomson, Head of Medical at Skin + ME, says: 'Not only can UVA rays play a part in the development of skin cancer but they’re also responsible for 80% of skin ageing.' Way back in 2009, the World Health Organisation declared sun beds as ‘carcinogenic to humans’. Plus, regular use is also associated with a higher risk of developing melanoma and other skin conditions.

Even dabbling in sunbeds is considered dangerous. According to the Skin Cancer Foundation, just one sunbed session before the age of 35 increases your risk of developing melanoma skin cancer by 75%. Given that over 2000 people die from melanoma skin cancer each year, according to Cancer Research UK, the dangers of sunbeds need to be taken seriously.

A sunbed seems at odds with Kim’s beauty ethos. Her preoccupation with her skin and anti-ageing is well documented - she’s even a skincare brand founder. Having a sunbed installed in her office suggests that she’s using it frequently. And, as one of the most inspirational women in the world, anything she promotes is likely to influence her huge audience. Given the dangers associated with sunbed use, making them aspirational is a problem.

Of course, Kim Kardashian had something to say in response to the backlash surrounding her personal sunbed. 'I have psoriasis,' she wrote in defence, 'and it really helps when it’s bad. But I don’t use it too often.'

©Instagram/Kim Kardashian

Kim has often spoken about herjourney with the skin condition that causes painful, flaky patches of skin. The red-light therapy bed placed next to the sunbed suggests that perhaps Kim is using the tanning bed to ease symptoms rather than as a quick-fix tanning solution. However, the National Psoriasis Foundation doesn’t recommend tanning beds to treat the condition. The reason? Tanning beds emit mostly UVA light, not UVB which is the type of light that has been attributed to being beneficial for psoriasis. In fact, due to the dangers associated with ultraviolet radiation - increased risk of skin cancer and premature ageing - it actually recommends people avoid tanning beds.

Kim Kardashian isn’t the only one promoting tanning beds. A quick Google search reveals TikTok videos of Gen-Zers sharing their first-time experience of sunbeds and the term ‘tanning bed’ has clocked up over 615 million views. This is particularly concerning since it has been illegal for anyone under 18 to use a sunbed in England and Wales since 2011. This worrying trend should certainly not be given any positive airtime by people with influence. Looking at you, Kim Kardashian.

It’s 2024 and the risks of tanning beds are high, as they always have been. What’s baffling is the desire for a quick-fix tanning solution when there are so many good, and crucially, safe tanning options on the market. At-home tanning products have come a long way since the noughties, unlike sunbeds, you can get an instant glow with none of the risks. Just look at the facts and know that there’s no excuse to own a sunbed.

