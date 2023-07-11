Kim Kardashian’s Go-To Skin Gadget Is Less Than Half Price In The Amazon Prime Day Sale

If you've ever wondered what goes into the skincare routines of Hollywood's A-listers you're not alone. Between red carpet events, and daily check-ins on social media, we're always wondering how their skin looks so radiant in front of the camera. Sure, there's the unrivalled access to the best facials in the business, not to mention the glam squad action, but when these stars get specific about product recommendations, you can bet we're going to take note.
Case in point? Flashback to 2016 and the beauty gadget era - we were obsessed with beauty blenders, oval brushes, hair wavers, you name it. And then there was the piece of skincare tech Kim Kardashian sent viral.
Taking to Instagram Stories that year, Kim waxed lyrical about the Foreo Luna Facial Cleansing Brush £104, a kind-to-skin cleansing brush made with soft silicone bristles that doses skin up with T-Sonic pulsations that claim to tighten and firm skin.
It's a portable skincare gadget beloved by celebrities and beauty editors alike and this month it's less than half price in the Amazon Prime Day sale.