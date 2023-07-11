Kim Kardashian’s Go-To Skin Gadget Is Less Than Half Price In The Amazon Prime Day Sale

If you've ever wondered what goes into the skincare routines of Hollywood's A-listers you're not alone. Between red carpet events, and daily check-ins on social media, we're always wondering how their skin looks so radiant in front of the camera. Sure, there's the unrivalled access to the best facials in the business, not to mention the glam squad action, but when these stars get specific about product recommendations, you can bet we're going to take note.