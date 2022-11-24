Kate Middleton’s Favourite Face Oil Is 30% Cheaper In The Black Friday Sale

Forever obsessed with the British royals' take on beauty, we've read up on everything from Queen Elizabeth II's love of affordable lipsticks to Meghan Markle's secret to long lashes (the RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner, in case you were wondering). And one beauty buy that has long been associated with Kate Middleton - or rather the Princess of Wales - is currently on sale with over 30% for Black Friday this year.

And not just any rosehip oil, it's Trilogy's Certified Organic Rosehip Oil, reduced to £19.20, which you can grab now for 39% off Amazon's Black Friday sale.

This cult classic has been favoured by Kate for years - it was reportedly the secret to her flawless complexion during her pregnancy with Princess Charlotte. And, with such high accolades it's not hard to see why one bottle of this stuff sells every 20 seconds.

Known for myriad skincare benefits, the oil is a serious multi-tanker. It nourishes skin, protects it from environmental aggressors like pollution and works as an all-round glow booster on application. It's rich in nourishing essential fatty acid and absorbs quickly. Warm a few drops between your palms before smoothing onto skin.

Shop: Kate's Go-To Face Oil In The Black Friday Sale