Kate Middleton’s Favourite Face Oil Is On Sale In The Amazon Prime Day

We're guilty of being obsessed with the Royal take on beauty, from Queen Elizabeth II's love of affordable lipsticks to Meghan Markle's secret to long lashes (the RevitaLash Advanced Eyelash Conditioner, obvs). But one beauty secret that has come to be immediately associated with the Princess of Wales is rosehip oil.

And not just any rosehip oil, it's Trilogy's Certified Organic Rosehip Oil, reduced to £12.30, which you can grab now for 40% off in the Amazon Prime Day sale.

This long-term beauty favourite has been favoured by Kate Middleton for years - it was supposedly the secret to her flawless complexion during her pregnancy with Princess Charlotte. And, with such high accolades it's not hard to see why one bottle of this stuff sells every 20 seconds.

Known for its major skincare benefits, the oil tackles a multitude of problems, including visible appearance of scars, stretch marks and fine lines and wrinkles. On application, this essential fatty acid-rich wonder quickly absorbs into the skin and works to improve overall skin health.

You can credit Kate's beaming glow to this golden oil. Use just three drops, twice a day, to enjoy a protected, nourished and radiant healthy-looking complexion.