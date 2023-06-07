This Skincare Brand Is Cancelling ‘Bad Skin Days’ For Acne Awareness Month

Partnership Promotion

What is a 'bad skin day' really? Whether that means a spot of acne, dark circles under your eyes, or all of these things at once, there's no doubt that we've experienced bouts of insecurity about our skin at one point or another. Looking to change the game in the skincare industry, beauty brand Hey Bud is campaigning against the idea of a 'bad skin day' to show that it's much more like a 'real skin day'.

The proof is in the pudding, and with Hey Bud's new The Confidence Survey, the brand connected with its own customers to answer questions on the link between confidence and 'bad skin days'. What they found was a whopping 96% of participants admitting that a 'bad' skin day takes a serious toll on their self-confidence, showing we're far from alone when it comes to our insecurities.

Although it seems that toxic standards in the beauty industry have changed, it's hard to escape them in our modern-day social media. With TikTok and Instagram filters being used by influencers and celebrities daily, these small photo and video editing tools are the ones that have the biggest impact subconsciously. Not to mention hot trends like 'glass skin' and the 'clean girl look' that seem easy to achieve but often send us into a flaw spiral of nitpicking and social pressure. According to Hey Bud's survey, 93% of participants agreed that there is too much emphasis on unattainable skin standards.

The answer to this? According to Hey Bud, it's all about embracing our flaws including texture, breakouts, ageing and dry patches.

After the jaw-dropping findings of the brand's report, Hey Bud has taken to the streets to advertise the reality of 'real' skin. With 98% of respondents expressing their desire to see 'real' skin in images from their favourite skincare brands, it's about time the beauty industry made a change. With a conspicuous campaign, the skincare brand is placing billboards of unedited skin photos alongside responses from the skincare survey to show support for natural skincare. Straight to the point.

In its own range of skincare, the brand has soothing, easy-to-use products that are made with sensitive skin in mind. Fans love products like the Hemp Clay Mask, Daily Gel Cleanser and Gel Moisturiser which have been proven to reduce redness, tame breakouts and give your skin breathing space. Celebrating all skin, Hey Bud looks to support the skin so more confidence can shine through.

The leaders of the brand have enough support for skin confidence too, with Ollie Watts, co-founder of Hey Bud commenting: "It's time we start showing real people and real skin, and move away from the idea of perfection being the norm in beauty advertising. Unattainable social trends like 'glass skin' really have an impact on how people view themselves, with these survey results truly showing us there is a change that needs to be made."

We've got a long way to go before 'real' skin is truly normalised but with campaigns like Hey Bud's confidence survey and empowering billboards, this is just the start of the skincare movement. After all, every single day should feel like a good skin day, no matter what's happening on the outside.

