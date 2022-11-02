Fragrance’s Sustainable Future

Sales of beauty and wellness products are soaring, which makes it more important than ever to invest in those that are consciously crafted from brands that are environmentally minded. While there’s been a surge in sustainably sourced bodycare, skincare, haircare and make-up, the fragrance world is still, to some degree, finding its green groove. One brand set on championing this is Parisian Maison, Chloé, with the launch of its second natural fragrance, Chloé Rose Naturelle Intense, from £92 – an Eau De Parfum formulated with 100% natural-origin and vegan ingredients, including organic rose and an oak essence extracted from upcycled wood from the timber industry.

Now, before we dig deeper into the specifics, let’s talk about smell. If you’re au fait with Chloé’s original Naturelle Eau De Parfum, £129 (featuring fresh neroli and juicy blackcurrant) think of this second incarnation as the more rebellious sister – richer and warmer, with a woody kick, it’s a tougher take on rose perfume that comes perfectly timed for the cooler months ahead. Cosy but not cloying, it’s the type of neck nuzzling rose that pairs perfectly with cashmere knits and caramel trench coats thanks to creamy sandalwood and woody cedar and oak.

‘The perfume is all about discovering and celebrating rose as a star ingredient, but with a more intense iteration that evokes, for me, a strong feeling of love,’ explains pro perfumer Alexis Dadierm, who had to get more imaginative with an all-natural brief. ‘Working with natural materials is challenging because the number of ingredients at your disposal is much smaller - you have to change the rules to create something that will be harmonious.’ His analogy explains it best: ‘It’s like an artist having to paint without using red or yellow. Not easy at first, and it takes more work to get there.’ It takes a lot more money, too, with organic and sustainably sourced ingredients costing far higher than average - but the proof is in the perfume. ‘The rose we used is incredibly beautiful because it’s pure and organic, which makes it much stronger and more intense in terms of smell. I compare it to eating organic fruit or vegetables – they’re far superior and more flavourful. It’s the same for fragrance.’

Naturally, when it comes to sustainable beauty, it’s not only what’s on the inside that counts. The packaging must be mindful of its environmental impact, too, with Chloé using recycled materials such as 25% recycled glass, 40% recycled cardboard and a ribbon made from 100% recycled polyester. Then there’s the refillable factor, which is picking up momentum across the beauty market as a whole and a wise choice for any sustainable consumer (note both the original Chloé Eau De Parfum Naturelle and Chloé Rose Naturelle Intense 100ml bottles have a refill system made of 100% recycled aluminium, simply order online).