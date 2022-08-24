Everything You Need To Know About The World’s Number One Marine Collagen Brand

Ingestible beauty supplements have hit the big time recently, and if there’s one brand that has stood at the helm of the trend this year it’s Vida Glow. Best known for their collagen peptide powder – the science-backed Natural Marine Collagen, £39, – the brand has garnered a loyal celebrity following over the years – read: Elsa Hosk, Irina Shaik, Sofia Richie, Alex Steinherr, Rita Ora, Charlie Howard and Sophie Habboo – and are now the number one marine collagen brand globally with one box of their hero product selling every four seconds worldwide.

Made In Chelsea’s Sophie Habboo Gives The Lowdown On Her Vida Glow Experience

How Best To Take Vida Glow’s Iconic Natural Marine Collagen

Another huge fan of Vida Glow’s Natural Marine Collagen Powder is none other than renowned medical and cosmetic doctor, Dr Ewoma Ukeleghe, who announced her partnership with the brand last year.

Writing on her Instagram, Dr Ewoma explained how to use the must-have beauty supplement: ‘The supplements come in conveniently sized sachets. Mix with water, tea, coffee or your favourite drink. It’s heat-stable too! Start with one sachet a day and build up to twice daily, if you need an extra boost.’

As for results? ‘After 6-9 weeks of consistent use, [ you’ll see ] a reduction in fine lines and an increase in skin firmness,’ Dr Ewoma writes.

And There’s More…

Vida Glow serve up far more than their iconic Natural Marine Collagen in the ingestible beauty arena. With a mission to deliver powerful, science backed and efficacious supplements to time-poor beauty obsessives the world over, Vida Glow have extended their reach to an array of targeted beauty ingestibles. Their Radiance Capsules, £49, for example, is made with French grape seed and melon extracts alongside a potent infusion of brightening vitamin C and zinc. The once-daily vegan capsule works to brighten dull complexions and treat hyperpigmentation, so it’s no wonder that one bottle of Radiance flies off the shelf every 30 seconds globally. Vida Glow’s Anti-G-Ox Berry sachets, £43, are made with powerful vitamins and minerals like biotin, chromium, magnesium and antioxidant nicotinamide which work together to prevent damage caused by oxidative stress and inflammation that may be caused by environmental factors such as pollution. More recently,Vida Glow has launched its Advanced Repair Hairology Capsules, £45. Made with a trademarked active AnaGain, derived from pea sprout extract, Vida Glow’s innovative formula has been clinically proven to reduce hair loss by 34% after just 28 days.

