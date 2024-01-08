Drunk Elephant’s Latest Launch Is Here To Save Your Winter Skin

Paid Partnership

Winter can be a challenging time for many reasons. The dark evenings, the wet weather, attempting to make it through Dry January in one piece, not to mention the effects the cold weather can have on your skin.

A constant cycle of cold winds, dry air and central heating can make your skin feel tight, dull, parched and lacking in that lit-from-within glow.

If you're nodding as you read and require some winter skin TLC, you're in luck. One of the internet's most coveted brands (and one of our all-time favourites), Drunk Elephant, is here to save our skin. Bora Barrier Repair Cream is the brand's thickest, richest cream yet, and is clinically proven to deliver 24-hour moisture, leaving skin feeling nourished, hydrated, and energised.

©Drunk Elephant

Formulated to revive even the driest and most fragile skin (making it great for more mature skin, too), it contains a game-changing blend of ceramides, lipids, minerals, and potent antioxidant compounds to promote elasticity and support healthy skin.

Simply apply it morning and night to clean, dry skin, and let it go to work to repair your skin barrier. Prepare to say hello to your glow again, regardless of the weather.

Love the Drunk Elephant Smoothie life? It can be mixed with any Drunk Elephant serum, treatment, or cream, and a little goes a long way.