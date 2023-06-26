Dr Zoya Diwan Puts Avon’s Anew Face And Eye Power Duo To The Test

by Sam Dring |

If you want to help to restore years of collagen loss and see seven skin benefits in just seven days * then Anew Renewal Power Serum and Power Eye Cream from Avon might just be for you.

Both products are formulated with Avon’s world exclusive Protinol™ technology, which gives skin a real collagen boost and helps restore both collagen I and collagen III. When you pair the serum with the eye cream you also reel in the myriad benefits of niacinamide (vitamin B3), which smooths, evens tone and strengthens the surface of your skin. These powerful ingredients are the reason this eye-and-face duo really pack a punch when it comes to delivering smoother, plumper and firmer-looking skin.

Earlier this year Avon partnered with renowned expert in clinical and aesthetic dermatology, Dr Zoya Diwan, to put their Anew Renewal Power Eye Cream to the test on real patients in her clinic. Across seven days, these patients used both Renewal skincare products in tandem and were photographed before and after on VISIA skin analysis machines.

And the results? On average, these patients saw a reduction of 10% in the intensity of fine lines and wrinkles, with some experiencing as much as up to 52% reduction in just one week.

Dr Zoya Diwan says, ‘For anyone concerned about signs of ageing, I recommend trying topical treatments before other methods, as the can often be preventative. I firmly believe in evidence-based treatments and creams, so I was really excited to learn about Protinol™ technology, which has 20 years of research behind it.

I was amazed to see the new Avon Power Eye Cream restoring years of collagen loss when I trialed it in my clinic – with one patient seeing an enormous 52% reduction in their fine lines and wrinkles. I really enjoyed using it too as it left my skin feeling soft, smooth, and hydrated – and at such an affordable price point. It’s no wonder that 92% of my triallists would recommend the product to a friend * * .’

Anew Renewal Power Serum with Protinol™

This serum promises seven powerful skin benefits in just seven days * . Avon claim fine lines look reduced, skin looks firmer and smoother, feels stronger and more resilient, radiance is increased and pores look minimised.

Anew Renewal Power Eye Cream with Protinol™

New from Avon this product works to blur, de-puff and brighten the look of that delicate under-eye area, making it look fresh and well rested, as well as reducing fine lines, wrinkles and boosting hydration. * * *

In their Anew Renewal Power Serum and Anew Renewal Power Eye Cream, Avon serve up a wealth of skin benefits with an affordable price tag – because an effective skin routine shouldn’t cost a fortune. You can pick up this dynamic duo for £28 (worth £36).

Shop with your Avon rep, online at Avon.uk.com or on Amazon.