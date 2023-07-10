These Celebrity-Approved Pimple Patches Claim To ‘Shrink Spots Overnight’

Dealing with unwanted spots and pimples can be a frustrating business, especially when nothing seems to shift them. While popping blemishes may seem like a quick and tempting fix, it often does more harm than good, particularly if your skin is prone to scarring. So what to do? The celebrity set are turning to Starface Hydro-Stars, £11.99, a set of brightly coloured spot stickers that have been gracing Instagram and TikTok feeds for years.

Seen on skincare guru, Hailey Bieber and loved by Florence Pugh, this spot treatment works by covering your spot with a 100% hydrocolloid film - a material that, according to the brand, is clinically proven to absorb help reduce the appearance of inflammation, to 'shrink spots overnight.'. And the latest A-lister to get in on the action? Nicola Peltz Beckham. In a series of selfies posted to her Instagram grid this weekend, Peltz can be seen sporting three distinctive Starface patches.

Conveniently packaged in a refillable yellow compact with a mirror inside, Starface's Hydro-Stars are easy to use, just apply the stars on a clean, dry face and let your them work their magic overnight. You can wear them during the day too, of course, but they need to be in place for at least six hours for best results.

If three thousand stellar reviews wasn't enough, scroll down see the celebrities who love them too.

Gallery Celebrities That Approve The Star-Shaped Pimple Stickers: 1 of 5 Hailey Bieber was one of the first big fans of Starface Hydro-Stars, seen here on her Instagram Stories.

Image Credit: @haileybieber 2 of 5 Florence Pugh says she should 'thank spot stickers' in her credits daily.

Image Credit: @florencepugh 3 of 5 And of course, the latest star to hop on the pimple patches train is Nicola Peltz Beckham.

Image Credit: @nicolapeltzbeckham 4 of 5 Just like her best friend Hailey, Justine love these pimple patches.

Image Credit: @justineskye 5 of 5 Another star moment, Willow Smith rocks these too.

Image Credit:@willowsmith

Shop the star product below. And yes, they're available in the UK for £11.99