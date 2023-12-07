What Is Bubble Skincare? This Is The Brand Taking Over TikTok

TikTok has established itself as the place to find new beauty buys intent on becoming the next big thing, but new beauty brands that are worth paying attention to? Those are few and far between. It takes a disruptive line of products to really make a mark, one that finds the sweet spot between customer needs, fair price points and of course quality formulations – think: Byoma, The Ordinary and The Inkey List, which have done a lot of the leg work in meeting those demands. But a new brand has entered the fold, Bubble Skincare.

What is Bubble Skincare?

At first glance, Bubble Skincare might not appear to be a serious line of skincare products – look to the light-hearted brand name and fun packaging for the proof – but you'd be wrong to judge on first impressions. Bubble Skincare has received 624.4M views on TikTok and counting for good reason. Firstly, it's set on 'a new-school approach to skincare in an old-school skincare world,' according to the brand's website literature. While geared towards 'young' Gen Z skin, this is a brand that is on a mission to provide everyone access to affordable, high-quality, efficacious skincare, with dermatologist-developed scientific-first products made of plant-based ingredients and formulated to deliver real results.

The success of the line thus far stems from its community driven ethos. 'Bubble’s community is the heart and soul of the brand. It is so important for us to listen to our consumers and deliver not only the products they are looking for but to excel in bringing these products to accessible locations, at affordable price points,' says Shai Eisenman, founder and CEO of Bubble Skincare.

Does Boots sell Bubble Skincare?

While the brand is not totally new – it launched in the US in November 2020 – it is new to the UK. It just debuted at the new Boots Store at Battersea Power Station in London, which is the only UK branch where you can get your hands on the covetable range in-person. But fret not if you live outside of the capital because the brand is also stocked on Boots.comand will roll out into over 200 Boots stores nationwide from January 2024.

'When deciding on a partner, Boots was a natural choice given our shared mission and core values of accessibility and high-quality products. We are excited to bring the brand to our U.K. community's favourite beauty destination and continue to expand,' Eisenman says.

Boots will carry 12 of the female-founded, community-led beauty upstart's sought after buys including the Slam Dunk Hydrating Cream Moisturiser, £16, and the Super Clear Blemish Prevention Serum, £18, which is an exclusive to Boots. Keen to learn about our most rated buys from Bubble Skincare? Read on.