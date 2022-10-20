I’ve Been Using The Same £3 Gradual Tan For Years And It Looks So Natural

I'm a big fan of a winter glow, huge. After my sun-kissed summer flush has taken its leave, I start to notice myself looking looking a little peaky. My complexion morphs from radiant to lacklustre, my arms make like the weather and border on grey, there's no hint of the beachy glow that I somehow managed to maintain from my first holiday of the summer, through to a series of rushed mini breaks in September. All is not lost, though. There's one hero product that I can always rely on to revive even the most dwindling of glow all year round: Garnier Summer Body.

My obsession started almost a decade ago when I began using this now iconic gradual tan to top up my summer glow during term time at university. Now that I'm a fully fledged ‘young professional’ - as the tabloids like to call us - and theoretically have some semblance of a disposable income ready to spend on prestige beauty brands, I am still resolutely a GSB loyalist, I've thus far found nothing that matches its natural and streak-free results.

A complete devotee, I like to think I’ve developed a pretty good application technique over top - please, learn from my patch-ridden mistakes. My top tip? Put concerted effort into washing your hands after your fake tanning session. A quick flash under the taps just won't just it, this stuff gets everywhere. Make sure in particular to wipe in between your fingers with a flannel and soap, unless you want to end up with those giveaway patches the next day. Once you've washed your hands clean, use a clean foundation brush to blend a little of the lotion over the backs of your hand, taking care to avoid dry areas like your knuckles.

The second thing to note is that you don’t need to sleep in Garnier Summer Body. The gradual tan only takes four hours to develop, so you can utilise working from home mornings (9am-1pm) twice a week to marinade before washing it off at lunchtime - the lotion's apricot oil scent can get overpowering after that.

Because Garnier Summer Body is a gradual tan, you’re pretty safe from streaks. The only places I’d be wary of are the undersides of your arms and the tops of your feet, and your hands, but we've spoken about those. In those areas, less is more. I tend to apply one dollop (this stuff is thick!) per limb and blend it out evenly with my hands from there.

Especially in colder months, Garnier Summer Body is a saviour because it genuinely hydrates and moisturises skin, I've found that many straight-up tanning solutions that can make my skin scaly. Gradual moisturisers are far more likely to leave you with radiant, well nourished skin and your fake tan will last longer because of it.

One word of warning: regardless of what Garnier says, do not use this product on your face. The colour is great, but the breakouts are not. Instead, use Garnier Summer Body from chest to toe and Bare by Vogue Williams’ face tanning mist in medium on the face and neck for a perfect match.