10 Best Sunscreens For Kids To Protect Their Skin This Summer, Plus Expert Application Tips

by Remy Farell and Renee Washington |

There’s no denying it – it’s never an easy chore to slather sunscreen on kids. Whether they’re squirming, screaming or crying (all three feels likely) it’s never the most pleasant of sunny day tasks. One thing that shouldn’t be challenging, however, is which SPF you choose for your little one’s in the first place. For many parents it’s about sunscreens that provide excellent protection, sink into the skin comfortably, and are void of any 'nasty' ingredients. Yet, with so many products out there it can be something of a minefield to work out what can be trusted. With this in mind, let's talk SPFs for kids.

Why do kids need sunscreen?

Let's begin with the basics. We know that a daily SPF is important for our own skin (no matter our skin tone) but equally important is protecting our children's delicate skin from the same harsh UVA and UVB rays that can lead to cell damage and sunburn (and later on dark spots and pigmentation)

While we appreciate it can be tricky to actually apply the lotion to your children, you shouldn't underestimate the importance of applying (and re-applying) an SPF on extra sunny week's like this - and yes that includes while they're at school.

How to apply kids sunscreen

'For babies older than six months and children, always apply sunscreen before heading outside,' says Dr Tamara Alireza at Skinfluencer London. 'Then, reapply every two hours or after your child has been in water. Spread the a generous amount of product liberally on all exposed areas of the body.'

What is the difference between UVA and UVB rays?

UVA Rays penetrate windows and cloud cover, and can cause genetic damage to cells, the same sort of genetic damage that can lead to skin cancer. Think UVA for ageing, as this ultraviolet ray takes its toll on the deeper layers of our skin, creating fine lines and darkening over time. Protect from UVA rays with the broad spectrum protection, look out for the phrase on the label of your children's SPF.

UVB Rays cause suntan, sunburn and, in severe cases, blistering on the surface of the skin. The easy way to remember that is that UVB for stands for burning. UVB rays are at their strongest when the sun is at its highest and unobstructed by clouds, also the most important time for babies and children to wear sun hats and stay hydrated.

What is the difference between chemical and mineral sunscreen?

'Generally, sunscreens are classified as either chemical or mineral,' explains Dr Alireza. 'Chemical sunscreens are absorbers. They filter or absorb UV rays. Through a chemical reaction, they convert UV rays into heat, then release that heat from the skin. Mineral (also called physical) sunscreens, such as titanium dioxide or zinc oxide are reflectors that act as physical blockers and reflect harmful UV rays before they make contact with the skin’s surface.'

What sunscreen ingredients are bad for children's skin?

'I would avoid using sunscreens that have endocrine disruptors such as oxybenzone, parabens and phthalates in their formulations,' says Dr Alierza. 'This is why I would always recommend that my patients try to choose physical sunscreens over their chemical counterparts, especially for children whose skin is sensitive.'

Tanya Rodney, founder of eco-conscious children's grooming brand Dandydill Way weighs in:

'We tend to think of “natural” ingredients as safest but where sunscreen is concerned, parents should trust the science. Products claiming an SPF have to be backed by rigorous testing.'

The worst thing you could do? Avoid sunscreen entirely.

What sunscreen ingredients are good children's skin?

'Certain formulations may include hyaluronic acid, which enhances skin hydration,' says Dr Alierza. 'You can also look to vitamin E which is a terrific antioxidant.'

What SPF factor should children use?

Most experts recommend an SPF 30 or upwards for children, but equally important is checking that it covers the broad spectrum protection to block UVA rays too.

The NHS recommends that babies should be kept out of direct strong sunlight, so invest in a parasol for holidays. And although March to October are the sunniest months in the UK, UV radiation is present all year round, so cloud cover isn't a reason not to lotion up.

'I would not use sunscreen liberally on babies less than six months old,' confirms Dr Alierza. 'Instead, it is better to keep very young babies in the shade and dress them in protective clothing including a wide-brimmed hat and long-sleeved jumpsuit. You should only apply sunscreen on the areas that are exposed such as hands and face rather than the whole body.'

Can adults use kids sunscreen?

Research has shown that you don't necessarily have to buy a separate sun lotion for yourself and your kids, but formulas for children offer sufficient protection and tend to be sensitive-skin-friendly and hypoallergenic for delicate skin.

So whether you're planning a vacation, staycation, or getting active kids ready for outdoor playtime, these are some of our favourite SPFs and the best sunscreens for kids to keep your little ones safe this summer.

Shop: The Best SPFs For Kids 2023

1. <strong>Green People Organic Children's Sun Lotion </strong> Shop now Description An organic, natural lotion suited to kids with eczema prone skin, this one is ideal for those who ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Shop now

2. Mustela Very High Protection Sunspray Shop now Description Formulated with SPF 50, this spray makes light work of protecting against damaging UV and UVB ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Shop now

3. Evy Technology Sunscreen Mousse SPF 50 Kids Buy now Description The light, whipped mousse texture of this sunscreen means smooth and even application for a ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

4. La Roche Posay, Anthelios Invisible Kids Spray SPF 50+ Buy now Description La Roche Posay's grown up SPFs are bestsellers for a reason, but this invisible spray has been ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

5. Soltan Kids Once 3hr Waterplay Lotion SPF 50+ Buy now Description Soltan Kids 3hr Protect & Swim lotion has the highest 5 star UVA rating for its clinically tested ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

6. Ultrasun, Kids SPF 50 Buy now Description The same high level of protection as the Ultrasun Extreme, the kids SPF is formulated with a ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

7. Hampton Sun SPF 70 Wet Continuous Mist Buy now Description A super water resistant formula designed with active kids and regular swimmers in mind, this mist ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

8. Organic Kids Sensitive Sun Cream SPF 50 Buy now Description Expect fragrance free, mineral protection from this natural sunscreen with moisturising ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

9. Eau Thermale Avène Very High Protection Lotion For Children SPF 50 Buy now Description A long lasting, water resistant, face and body sun cream especially designed for little ones with ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now

10. Nivea Sun, Kids Protect & Care Coloured Sun Cream Spray Buy now Description A high street favourite for decades, this creamy spray protects against sunburn and sun-induced ... read more Slide 1 of 1 Buy now