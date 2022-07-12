The Best Facial Hair Removal Devices That Actually Work

Let me start by saying that facial hair is completely natural and the decision to keep or get rid of it is yours entirely. While some of us may want to let it grow free and avoid the faff (and pain) of constant removal, others are likely to have their regular wax appointment in their calendars.

Whatever your preference, and there’s no right or wrong here, we’ve searched high and low to bring you an edit of the very best facial hair removal devices for those who are curious or simply fed up with DIY threading and plucking. From how to use them to the different options available, consider this your facial hair removal device 101.

1/ Dermaplaning

There are so many options when it comes to facial hair removal devices. Although many experts advise against DIY dermaplaning, the demand is still huge, with searches for ‘how to dermaplane’ up 600% on Google over the past year. If you do insist on going at it solo, make sure to invest in a good quality tool and make sure you cleanse thoroughly to remove all oils and dirt before the treatment.

2/ Epilating

Next, there's epilating. Considered a more painful option, epilating works by gently plucking hair from the root with a series of tweezers which can grab even the smallest of hairs.

3/ IPL

For a more permanent solution, there's also the more expensive option of IPL which uses light to damage the hair follicle and prevent hair from re-growing - great for those of us who want zap away facial hair for good.

To find the best device for you, shop from our edit below that spans everything from the Philips Lumea Advanced IPL Hair Removal Device, £250, to the chic JML Finishing Touch Flawless Facial Hair Trimmer, £19.99.

The best Amazon Prime Day deals on facial hair removers

When it comes to facial hair removers, they can be pretty expensive. Here's the best deals we've found on Amazon Prime Day right here:

Shop: The Best At-Home Facial Hair Removal Devices To Buy Now

Gallery Best Facial Hair Removal Devices 1 of 6 Designed to be used on the go, this chic dermatologist-approved tool features precision micro-blade technology that cuts super close to the root for a smooth finish. The small tip is great for removing hair from lips, chin as well as any unwanted peach-fuzz. 2 of 6 IPL is a great choice for those who want longer-lasting results. Light pulses are used to damage hair follicles, and impair their ability to grow hair. Simply place the device head against the skin and press the big button on the front to ZAP, moving it around the area. Use once a week for 12 weeks. 3 of 6 A two-in-one facial epilator and cleansing brush system. The facial epilator features 10 micro-openings to catch even the finest hairs, while the cleansing brush gently cleanses skin. 4 of 6 This is an at-home dermaplaning device that's ideal for exfoliating and removing peach fuzz at the same time. Simply cleanse your skin before turning the device on and running the blade across your skin using short feathery strokes. 5 of 6 Another IPL tool, this time from Philips. Pain-free pulses of light are applied at the hair root to prevent it from growing back and there's the option to use the face attachment or the body attachment. Use every two weeks for the first four treatments. 6 of 6 Try dermaplaning at home with these nifty little razors. Made out of high grade Swedish stainless steel safety blades and reduced plastic handles that are made from 80% wheat straw, these smart razors are the key to removing fine facial hair without inducing irritation...