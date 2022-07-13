15 Face Masks Worth Investing In For That Mythical Moment Of ‘Me’ Time

Alice Henshaw is a leader in cosmetic injectable and rejuvenation treatments which has led Harley Street Injectables into one of the most sought-after practices in London. She created Skincycles as she struggled to find products with the level of high quality ingredients she was after. ' I initially used my clinic biocellulose masks on my clients after invasive treatments and I never knew it would be such a sell out!'. These masks are focused on providing next level hydration and evening skin tone and texture. High quality ingredients like hyaluronic acid, blue agave and ruby formosa combine to ensure great results. How to use? Apply the middle layer of the mask to dry skin after cleansing. Wear for 20 minutes and once the mask is removed smooth any remaining serum into your face and neck. If de-puffing is your MO put your mask in the fridge for at least 15 minutes before you use it.