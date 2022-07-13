15 Face Masks Worth Investing In For That Mythical Moment Of ‘Me’ Time

Packed with hard-working ingredients that deliver a powerful punch, face masks are a great addition to any skincare routine. Whether you want to tackle breakouts, dehydration, fine lines or irritation - there's a face mask out there for every skincare concern.
Then there's the self-care factor. 'Me' time might seem like the stuff of legend, particularly if you're trying to juggle home schooling with working from home, countless Zoom meetings with childcare, you get the picture. But a little time, even a matter of minutes, devoted to yourself pays dividends when it comes to restoring relaxation and calm. A good face mask is a great way to get into a weekly beauty ritual.
Invest in one you love and the prospect of applying it will loom like a bright light on the horizon. Want to take things a step further? Lock that bathroom door, run a bath and apply your face mask while you're enjoying a soak.
Take your pick from our round up of the best new face masks below and take some time out to relax and unwind.
So kick back, put your favourite Netflix show on and apply one of these beauties...
Ideal for oily and dry skin types, the Green Supreme CBD Vegi-Tox Rescue Mask has all of the power of antioxidant greens, Niacinamide and French Green Clay, to brighten and revive dull skin. For glowing, hydrated and detoxified skin, always remember your greens,
Alice Henshaw is a leader in cosmetic injectable and rejuvenation treatments which has led Harley Street Injectables into one of the most sought-after practices in London. She created Skincycles as she struggled to find products with the level of high quality ingredients she was after. ' I initially used my clinic biocellulose masks on my clients after invasive treatments and I never knew it would be such a sell out!'. These masks are focused on providing next level hydration and evening skin tone and texture. High quality ingredients like hyaluronic acid, blue agave and ruby formosa combine to ensure great results. How to use? Apply the middle layer of the mask to dry skin after cleansing. Wear for 20 minutes and once the mask is removed smooth any remaining serum into your face and neck. If de-puffing is your MO put your mask in the fridge for at least 15 minutes before you use it.
Just in time for the winter months, and a must have for dry skin! This face mask has a luxurious whipped cream texture, keeping your skin hydrated for up to 72 hours. Shea Butter, Apricot Kernel Oil and British Borage Seed Oil, all work together in harmony to intensely nourish and soothe skin. Plus, it's cruelty free and vegan.
Described as an 'at-home alternative to cryotherapy', this algae-rich rubber sheet mask cools and soothes skin with its two-step process. First step? Apply the ampoule of skin-savvy ingredients onto freshly cleansed skin. Next? Lock in the moisture with the cooling rubber sheet mask. A dreamy duo for stressed-out, dehydrated skin.
Designed to support your skin during perimenopause and menopause, this hydrating hero soothes skin with rose water while antioxidants and vitamins keep skin plump and healthy.
The ultimate glow-giver, this mask works to exfoliate and smooth the skin with natural sugars, seeds and zests. Apply in the morning after cleansing and leave on for 3-5 minutes before rinsing off and moisturising.
Saturated with vitamin c, caffeine and ferulic acid, Pixi's new sheet mask instantly brightens, de-puffs and energises skin. Once you take off the mask make sure you pat in the left over serum for extra glow.
New cool brand on the block, Freck, has launched a skincare line which includes this clay mask that draws out impurities and dirt without leaving skin tight and dry.
Stressed out skin? Give this K-beauty inspired sheet mask a whirl. Formulated with organic hemp seed oil, vitamin E and omegas, this sheet mask will seriously calm sensitive skin whilst intensely moisturising it. Plus, it's made with natural fibres so is 100% biodegradable.
Promising up to 72 hours of deep hydration, this is great option for dry, thirsty skin. The gel-like texture feels super refreshing and calming on application. After use skin looks fresh, bouncy and that bit more alive.
Charcoal acts like a magnet - drawing impurities away from the skin and can be found in this creamy, detox mask. A great choice to decongest and clear skin.
Treat your skin to a surge of moisturise with this overnight hydrating hero and wake up to soft, moisturised and smoother-looking skin.
Formulated with dry skin in mind, this cream-gel mask calms and soothes with mango that works to restore suppleness.
This mini jet lag mask is the perfect size for travelling and will keep skin nourished and hydrated on the go with a powerful blend of ceramides, vitamins and antioxidants.
Glow-giving AHA's and brightening vitamins work to revive dull, lack lustre skin for a healthy, radiant glow.
